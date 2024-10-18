Donald Trump Trashes Fox Writers Who Wrote Some of His Jokes for Al Smith Dinner During Interview on 'Fox & Friends': 'I Didn't Like Any of Them'
Donald Trump wasn't afraid to trash Fox News right in front of their faces.
While appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday, October 18 — one day after he spoke at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York — the ex-president was asked about the night.
Though he complained about not being allowed to use a teleprompter for the event, Trump praised comedian Jim Gaffigan, saying he was "good."
“We have seen historically a lot of Democrats, they turn to the guys at Saturday Night Live or The Tonight Show, they write all their material,” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy said to Trump. “Your material was real funny — who wrote it? Who helped you with it?”
“Well, I’ve had a lot of people helping,” Trump replied. “A lot of people. A couple of people from Fox, actually. I shouldn’t say that. But they wrote some jokes and, for the most part, I didn’t like any of them.”
However, co-host Brian Kilmeade, who attended the event, tried to keep the situation from getting awkward.
“Shall we see some highlights of it?” Kilmeade asked. “You did great.”
Of course, people were shocked that Trump would slam the network during the interview.
One person wrote, "Holy. Trump is on Fox & Friends actually saying…out loud…that people from Fox helped write his 'jokes' for the Al Smith dinner," while another said, "Donald Trump said Fox News help him write jokes for the Al Dinner??? What the h---?"
A third person added, "Donald Trump admitted Fox News writes his jokes. Make sense & really no one should be surprised. After all, both Donald Trump & Fox News are literally un-funny jokes, so it was a perfect fit."
As OK! previously reported, Trump made fun of Chuck Schumer to his face during the October 17 event.
“The press is reporting the Democrats are starting to panic. They’re panicking. They are panicking because you know the votes that are coming in are coming in very, very strong a certain way. I won’t tell you what way that is, but Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum," the ex-president said.
“Doesn’t he look glum? He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president," he continued.