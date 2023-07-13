OK Magazine
'She Is Off Track': Kamala Harris' Recent Gaffes Are Worrying Fox News Star Harris Faulkner

By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris has made headlines for her two recent gaffes — one where she's trying to explain artificial intelligence and the other where she's at a roundtable discussing transportation — and it is worrying some, including Fox News star Harris Faulkner.

As OK! previously reported, Harris, 58, couldn't quite get her thoughts together when it came to talking about AI.

"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," she said in Washington, D.C. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."

"And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process," she continued. "So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people."

As a result, Harris weighed in on the alarming remarks.

“She is off track, and I think we know this even from a president who has historically low approval ratings,” Faulkner said. “So, it doesn’t really matter now what she says as much as what she does. What is she doing to change the opinion of Americans? And if she ends up running in Biden’s place and for some reason he doesn’t run — is there enough time for her to turn this ship around?”

“And, you know, she’s counting the letters of AI and telling the rest of us that there are only two letters,” she added. “I’m worried for her.”

Kayleigh McEnany also weighed in, saying, “I am too, I am too. As a former colleague reminded me, VP has only two letters, as well.”

As OK! previously reported, Harris has been continuously mocked for her "word salads."

One person said, "Another episode of Deep Thoughts," while another quipped, "Is she real?"

