VP Kamala Harris Fumbles While Trying to Explain Artificial Intelligence in Latest Gaffe: Watch
Vice President Kamala Harris has messed up yet again!
While trying to explain artificial intelligence (AI) to a group of labor and civil rights leaders on Wednesday, July 12, she couldn't quite put sentences together.
"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," Harris, 58, said in Washington, D.C. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."
"And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process," she continued. "So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people."
Naturally, people were left aghast over the remarks.
One person said, "Another episode of Deep Thoughts," while another quipped, "Is she real?"
This comes one day after Harris was mocked for jumbling her words at a transportation roundtable, hosted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go!" she said before receiving a lot of criticism.
- 'She Can't Be Serious': Vice President Kamala Harris Roasted for Confusing Remarks at Transportation Roundtable
- 'It's an Embarrassment': Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at 'Moron' Kamala Harris for Not Being Able to 'Put Two Sentences Together'
- Awkward! Sunny Hostin Required to Change Clothes After She and Kamala Harris Wore the Same Outfit to an Interview
Shortly after, people couldn't help but chuckle at her recent gaffe.
"Are the Biden people forcing her to come off dumber than he is?" one person asked, while another said, "Kamala Harris gives voice to thought and then this nonsense comes out. She can’t be serious."
A third person joked, "She’s a genius."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Harris has been known to not make much sense during her speeches. She previously tried to define culture at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture, but it backfired.
"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know … it comes in the morning," Harris said while breaking into laughter.
She added, "We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too."