Kamala Harris Mocked for ANOTHER Gaffe, Ruthlessly Likened to a 9-Year-Old
Another day, another cringey remark from Vice President Kamala Harris.
The politician, 58, appeared at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture where she discussed topics such as small businesses and abortion, but things went awry when she described how she would define culture.
"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know … it comes in the morning," Harris said while breaking into laughter.
She added, "We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too."
As usual, Harris' comments were confusing and immediately sparked criticism.
Social media went off about the remarks, with one person stating: "Kamala tried to define the word 'culture' today ... And it went about as well as if a 9-year-old had to give a book report on a book they didn't read..." Another person added, "This is cringier than most Biden talks."
"Can somebody tell Kamala she shouldn't be eating every gummy in the package all at once?" a third person quipped, while a fourth added, "This is the emptiest human being alive. Sincerely. Empty. Vapid. Nonsense."
As OK! previously reported, Harris is typically mocked for her speeches.
In April, she spoke about abortion rights, but people were left puzzled by her speech.
"So I think it's very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future," Harris said in a video clip.
Shortly after, she was ridiculed. One person wrote, "Every Kamala speech somehow sounds like the most brutally boring corporate HR seminar imaginable," while another commented on her latest "word salad."
"It’s pretty striking that she is simply incapable of speaking normally. Is she actually smoking weed before grabbing the mic? It would explain so much," a third person stated.
Other public figures have weighed in on how Harris is doing as VP, and it's safe to say they don't approve.
“This is a woman who was in a position to make it easy for other women behind her to come forward and do the job, where Americans can say, ‘You know, a woman is capable of doing this,'” Jeanine Pirro stated. “If anything, she has established the precedent that a woman is incapable of being vice president.