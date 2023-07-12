'She Can't Be Serious': Vice President Kamala Harris Roasted for Confusing Remarks at Transportation Roundtable
Vice President Kamala Harris is making headlines for her latest "word salad."
On Tuesday, July 11, the politician, 58, was immediately mocked after making some confusing comments at a transportation roundtable, hosted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
The point of the event was for disability rights leaders to discuss transportation accessibility.
"This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go!" she said before receiving a lot of criticism.
"Are the Biden people forcing her to come off dumber than he is?" one person asked, while another said, "Kamala Harris gives voice to thought and then this nonsense comes out. She can’t be serious."
A third person joked, "She’s a genius."
As OK! previously reported, Harris was recently mocked for being unable to define culture at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture.
"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know … it comes in the morning," Harris said while breaking into laughter.
She added, "We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too."
Of course, people were immediately taken aback at the nonsense statement.
"Kamala tried to define the word 'culture' today ... And it went about as well as if a 9-year-old had to give a book report on a book they didn't read..." Another person added, "This is cringier than most Biden talks."
"Can somebody tell Kamala she shouldn't be eating every gummy in the package all at once?" a third person quipped, while a fourth added, "This is the emptiest human being alive. Sincerely. Empty. Vapid. Nonsense."