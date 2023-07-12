'She Can't Be Serious': Vice President Kamala Harris Roasted for Confusing Remarks at Transportation Roundtable

"Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we're feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know … it comes in the morning," Harris said while breaking into laughter.

She added, "We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too."