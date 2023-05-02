Fox News Stars Stayed 'Stone-Faced' as President Biden Cracked Jokes at White House Dinner, 'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Reveals
Not everyone was laughing when President Joe Biden and comedian Roy Wood Jr. cracked countless jokes during the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, April 30.
Several cohosts of The View attended the star-studded event, and while discussing the shindig during the Monday, May 1 episode, they all agreed some people were taking things a little too seriously.
In fact, even Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former aide of Donald Trump, thought some audience members needed to lighten up.
"It’s important, I think, for journalists and politicians to be able to genuinely roast each other. They’re going to take shots at each other," she explained to her colleagues. "It’s, by nature, going to be a job that should have friction. That’s the role of it."
Sunny Hostin noted "the Fox News table didn’t really like it" and appeared "stone-faced" throughout the night.
Whoopi Goldberg, who wasn't there, admitted she watched footage from the party and found the POTUS to be surprisingly "funny" as he made jabs at the conservative network.
"Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with that $787 million settlement, they couldn't say no to a free meal!" he quipped, referring to the Dominion Voting Systems scandal.
Biden also shaded Don Lemon, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ron DeSantis, and he didn't even hold back from poking fun at himself as well.
"I've been one other time to this [dinner]. I was sitting next to Alyssa, and I said, 'Alyssa, is this normal? And she goes, 'This is exceptional," Sara Haines recalled of being present for the soirée.
"When Biden got up... I didn't expect it to be delivered so beautifully and perfectly timed," the blonde beauty continued. "Roy Wood killed it. Both President Biden and Roy did such a beautiful job of recognizing what the event was really about, which was about hearing the voice of journalists and people detained in other countries."