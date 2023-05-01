President Joe Biden Takes Dig at 'Confused & Disoriented' Marjorie Taylor Greene at White House Dinner

Biden then called out Musk for acquiring Twitter. "I love NPR, because they whisper into the mic like I do. But not everybody loves NPR," he said. "Elon Musk tweeted that it should be defunded. Well, the best way to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it. And that's more true than you think..."

Biden also made fun of his age. "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue," he quipped. "You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch. That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?"

"Call me 'old?' I call it being seasoned. You say 'I'm ancient,' I say I'm wise," Biden continued. "You say 'I'm over the hill,' Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime!"