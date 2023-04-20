The Woman Who Brought Down Fox: Producer's Secret Recordings 'Helped Spur' Dominion Settlement Deal

Abby Grossberg — who worked as a producer for famed Fox personality Tucker Carlson at the time — recently sued Fox for religious and sex discrimination, and further alleged the network had convinced her to give false testimonies against Dominion. She also shared private audio recordings she'd taken on her phone with the voting company.

Per the source, Fox lawyers were concerned the clips in question could implicate news mogul Rupert Murdoch and other employees who were expected to be called to testify.

Irena Briganti, a spokesperson for the broadcasting company, later attempted to shoot down the source's information as "completely false" and "wildly inaccurate."