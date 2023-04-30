President Joe Biden Roasts Himself For Being 'Ancient,' Mocks Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson in Hilarious White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech

"Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue," the president told the crowd at the upscale event, before quipping, "You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch. That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?"

"Call me old, I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient, I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill, Don Lemon would say, 'That's a man in his prime,'" he joked, referencing Lemon's inflammatory on-air comments in which he implied Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was past her "prime" as a woman.