'Frail' Val Kilmer Was Bedridden for Years Before His Tragic Death, Insider Claims
Val Kilmer was reportedly bedridden for years before his passing on Tuesday, April 1.
A source revealed that the Batman Forever star was “very frail near the end of his life,” adding that he was too weak to leave his bed.
“His death wasn’t sudden,” the insider shared.
“His health seriously declined in the past week, and his friends and family came to Val's side at the hospital in the days before his death,” the source added.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who battled throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered, had already been “hospitalized earlier this year.”
According to his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, the father-of-two died from pneumonia, which she confirmed to The New York Times.
“[His two kids] are currently handling the funeral arrangements,” the insider noted of the Willow star, who is also survived by his son, Jack Kilmer.
The insider also clarified that the video Val posted in February, wearing a Batman mask, was reportedly “taken years ago.”
“His appearance in it isn't accurate to how he looked in the last months of his life,” they explained.
The actor was open about his cancer battle, which left him with a permanently damaged voice due to a tracheostomy, chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
"Now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever," Val said in 2021. "I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel.”
"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," he said, revealing that he relied on a feeding tube. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."
Val — who is best known for Top Gun (1986) and Batman Forever (1995) — made his final public appearance in 2019 at the Thespians Go Hollywood Gala with his daughter.
He made his last film appearance in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, reprising his role as Iceman in a heartfelt scene with Tom Cruise.
Tom later shared how much it meant to work with Val again.
"For him to come back and play that character… he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You're looking at Iceman," Tom said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2023.
The action star admitted he was sentimental during their reunion.
“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I've known Val for decades," he recalled. “I was crying, I was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, I love his work."
