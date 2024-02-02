Francia Raisa Admits Giving Her Kidney to Selena Gomez Was 'Scary as H---' But Worth It: 'It's Not That Crazy of a Thing to Do'

Francia Raisa still has no qualms about giving her kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017, and now, she hopes to be vocal about organ donation going forward.

"Was I hesitant? Was I scared? Absolutely. It's a major organ, but I've said this so many times that the minute I learned of the situation and knew I was a match, it was this divine sign and feeling I got. It was scary as h---, and it's a mental thing, but I was always confident about it. The day of the surgery I was probably the calmest I'd ever been the entire time. I was like, 'Let's go!'" the 35-year-old told OK! before the Wednesday, January 31, American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert event in New York City.