Selena Gomez's Pal Francia Raisa Blasts Rumors She Was 'Forced' to Give the Singer Her Kidney
Francia Raisa is making it clear that nobody "forced" her to give a kidney to Selena Gomez.
During the Tuesday, August 1, episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress addressed rumors that she involuntary handed over one of her internal body parts to the former Disney Channel star due to complications from Gomez's lupus battle.
"I've said this before. I just felt it in my heart," Raisa explained of the 2017 operation to hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer. "I knew I was a match. I knew it was going to happen. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."
The How I Met Your Father star was more than willing to help out her best friend, adding that the "minute I found out we were a match," Raisa officially decided to go ahead with the procedure.
In the years following, Raisa and Gomez's tight bond took a hit after the 31-year-old publicly claimed Taylor Swift was her only friend in the entertainment industry. According to inside sources, their friendship was also tarnished after Gomez allegedly kept drinking following the intense health battle.
"Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she was not going to drink anymore," an insider alleged in 2019. "Francia called Selena out on it because she cares about her and she loves her. She told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices and that she was concerned for her. Selena just shut her out."
However, last month, the pop star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Life-Size 2 actress on her special day. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," Gomez penned alongside multiple snaps of the duo's most cherished memories.