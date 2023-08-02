Selena Gomez's Pal Francia Raisa Blasts Rumors She Was 'Forced' to Give the Singer Her Kidney

In the years following, Raisa and Gomez's tight bond took a hit after the 31-year-old publicly claimed Taylor Swift was her only friend in the entertainment industry. According to inside sources, their friendship was also tarnished after Gomez allegedly kept drinking following the intense health battle.

"Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she was not going to drink anymore," an insider alleged in 2019. "Francia called Selena out on it because she cares about her and she loves her. She told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices and that she was concerned for her. Selena just shut her out."