Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Addresses 'Rocky' Relationship With Actress
Selena Gomez’s best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa recently spoke out about her relationship with the famous actress. While attending Gomez’s inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, Raisa didn't hold back while talking to reporter Terri Seymour.
Francia began the conversation about her superstar friend, recalling how they met 16 years earlier. “When I was on Secret Life of the American Teenager… she was on Wizards of Waverly Place. Disney had the stars of their shows go to Children’s Hospital and visit all the kids… She was in my group," she said. "She came up to me and was like, ‘My mom had a teenage pregnancy, she was 16 years old, and we love your show.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you! I love your show.’ We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing…”
She then explained that their relationship grew closer after the duo went through splits from their significant others.
“Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and her and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff… I am going through a breakup.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me, too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since,” Raisa explained.
The 35-year-old then discussed when the duo’s relationship took a turn, referencing the bond they made after Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017.
“We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister… I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other,” she stated.
When asked about the highs and lows, Raisa noted, “I am a different person today than I was last year or even when I turned 30. I’m 35 now. Even when Selena turned 30, I’m like, ‘It’s different, isn’t it?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Welcome to your 30s. Now we can get to know each other again.'"
The How I Met Your Father star then focused on the work Gomez has done to advocate for mental health.
“She is bringing so much awareness to it, and we have both seen each other go through so much. I am on my own journey of finally expressing myself and what I have gone through with my mental health … I look to her to figure out how to even navigate all of this… Honestly, her sharing with the audience gave me the courage to start sharing with my audience,” she replied.
She continued singing Gomez’s praises, stating, “I think it’s impressive… two powerhouse Latinas finally speaking about something that is not really known in Latin households.”
Fortunately, it sounds like the two are in a good place today. “Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow," Raisa said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“We had to almost go on our own journey and grow ... I am really happy in my career now and my endeavor. I don’t know if I would be able to do that if I didn’t really take some time for myself and figure out what the hell was going on with me, because I wasn’t OK,” she expressed. “I am OK now, and just for the record, it had nothing to do with the kidney.”
“I went through a lot in my childhood and I will be talking about it very soon … She has been such a huge support through all of that,” Raisa explained.
Extra reported on Raisa's comments.