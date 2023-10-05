Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Addresses 'Rocky' Relationship With Actress

Francia began the conversation about her superstar friend, recalling how they met 16 years earlier. “When I was on Secret Life of the American Teenager… she was on Wizards of Waverly Place. Disney had the stars of their shows go to Children’s Hospital and visit all the kids… She was in my group," she said. "She came up to me and was like, ‘My mom had a teenage pregnancy, she was 16 years old, and we love your show.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you! I love your show.’ We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing…”

She then explained that their relationship grew closer after the duo went through splits from their significant others.