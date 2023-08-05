'They're Vicious and They're Smart': Donald Trump Fumes Joe Biden's 'Marxists' and 'Communists' Have 'Violated' His Civil Rights
Donald Trump is at it again!
On Friday, August 4, the former president claimed Joe Biden and his supporters are violating his civil rights due to the DOJ's three indictments against him.
At the Montgomery, Alabama rally, the 2024 presidential candidate took time to bash his Democratic opponent.
"The only civil rights that have been violated in this matter are my civil rights and those of the countless people that Biden and the communists have been persecuting," he claimed to the roaring crowd.
"And they are communists. They’re Marxists. And they're they're people that don't get it. They don't get it. You know, they're vicious and they're smart. But we’re smarter and we're tougher than they are. And we're going to take it back. And we have no choice because otherwise we're not going to have a country left," Trump alleged of the sitting President's camp.
As OK! previously reported this was not the only time during this event that Trump took a dig at the father-of-four, however, at one point he also blasted this own party for their failures.
"If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done near the destruction to our country as crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done," he began his rant.
"[H]e shouldn't be allowed to be the president," the 77-year-old continued, before turning his attention to conservatives. "And the Republicans better get tough and they better get smart because most of them look like a bunch of weak jerks right now. And you got to get tough and smart and you have to fight fire with fire. You can't allow this to go on."
However, Trump's berating of the former Senator of Delaware on Friday did not only include his speech. Shortly before his time at the podium, the former reality TV star posted on Truth Social about the longtime politician.
"Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago," he wrote. "But they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign."
"They want anybody but 'TRUMP,'" he added. "Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"