Lindsay Lohan Savaged For Her Less Than Stellar Acting Skills In Much-Hyped Movie Comeback
Lindsay Lohan made her comeback in Netflix's new movie Falling for Christmas, but it looks like her performance was not up to par.
The movie, which stars Chord Overstreet and is about a newly engaged heiress who gets into a skiing accident and finds herself being taken care of by a handsome cabin owner and his daughter, premiered on Thursday, November 10, but according to The Hollywood Reporter's review, "This sub-Hallmark dreck made by a bunch of hacks that don’t deserve to be named is the first film out of Lohan’s Netflix deal and her first feature in three years. Not to beat up on a former child star who has overcome more than her share of demons, but if this is the best vehicle she could find, waiting another three might not have been a bad idea."
"Lindsay Lohan has as much right as anyone to attempt a comeback, but the high points of her rocky career have mostly been about the right placement in winsome showcases — The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, A Prairie Home Companion — rather than any notable acting range," the review continues. "The movie looks cheap, with a startlingly bad green-screen ski sequence and a couple of animatronic critters that will fool no one. The main expense seems to be the holiday songs plastered all over the soundtrack."
Additionally, the critic pointed out that the Glee alum and the Mean Girls star lack charisma and chemistry.
"Unless you’re feverish with excitement at the prospect of Lindsay Lohan’s screen comeback — and if you are, I’m sorry for your life — Falling for Christmas won’t give you much pleasure beyond the recollection of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt Russell’s fractious, frisky rapport in the 1987 favorite [Overboard] about an obnoxious amnesiac heiress who falls for a blue-collar misogynist. As a model for stars with terrific comedy chops elevating mediocre material, there are worse starting points," the review states.
Meanwhile, the red-headed beauty, 36, seemed excited to get behind the camera again.
“When we started filming the movie, I actually realized that part,” Lohan told Forbes. “I was like ‘Oh my god, I actually have more of a say on what happens.’ I always pay attention to all the little details on-set, so to be able to have that kind of role now was really exciting for me. Also, the editing process and all the end after the movie is being put together, I really got to be fully involved in that. I threw myself into it and it’s a different role that I really love and I’m not looking to give up any time soon. I’ve been on sets my whole life, so I feel like I have that to give now, so I want to use it.”