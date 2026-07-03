'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Makes Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Marina, 22, in Los Angeles

Article continues below advertisement

Matt LeBlanc recently stepped out for a rare outing with his 22-year-old daughter, Marina Pearl LeBlanc, in Los Angeles. The Friends star kept it casual in a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans. He paired his outfit with comfy sneakers and a black cap, per Daily Mail. He also hung his glasses from the neck of his shirt, giving off the “too cool for school” vibe his Friends character Joey was known for.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends star Matt LeBlanc steps out for rare public outing with daughter Marina, 22, in Los Angeles https://t.co/m6mGLe7QRw — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 2, 2026 Source: @DailyMail/X Matt LeBlanc and his daughter Marina LeBlanc was spotted strolling around in Los Angeles on July 2.

His daughter Marina, too, appeared chic in loose red and white patterned pants and a pale lavender crop top. She paired her outfit with white sneakers and a red leather purse.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt LeBlanc Previously Spoke Out About His Close Bond with His Daughter

Source: MEGA Matt LeBlanc shares his only daughter with ex-wife Melissa McKnight.

Matt shares his only child with ex-wife Melissa McKnight, to whom he was married from 2003 to 2006. Although the actor rarely makes public appearances with his daughter, he previously opened up about the close bond they share. “I remember when my daughter, Marina, was born. I couldn't believe it,” he told The Daily Mirror in 2016. “I knew from that moment there was nothing that would ever stop me from loving her - even if she crashed my Ferrari,” he added jokingly.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Matt LeBlanc said his daughter's cortical dysplasia diagnosis brought 'a very dark period' in his life.

At 11 months old, Marina was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia, a condition that affects neurological functions. The star told the outlet in the interview that her diagnosis brought “a very dark period” in his life. “For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What's going on?’ I'd call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years,’” he said at the time. However, the musician has seemingly grown out of her condition, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt LeBlanc Previously Gushed About Marina LeBlanc’s Musical Talent

Source: MEGA Matt LeBlanc previously praised Marina LeBlanc's musical talent.

LeBlanc praised his daughter's musical talent in an interview with People in 2014. “She has a beautiful voice,” the Lost in Space star told the outlet. “She has an audition for the talent show at her school today. I helped her to prepare some new pop song I don’t know,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Matt LeBlanc stated his daughter is a huge fan of Rihanna.