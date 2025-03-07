'This Guy Gets It': Matt LeBlanc Praised for His 'Rare' View on Fame and Wealth in Resurfaced Video
Matt LeBlanc would rather not work!
After a compilation of the Friends star’s old interviews went viral on TikTok, fans praised the actor for his unique stance on wealth and fame.
One of the clips was from his 2017 interview on Conan, where he revealed he wanted to retire as soon as possible.
“I think I would like to do not a f------ thing, that’s what I would like to do. Just nothing, absolutely nothing, zero,” he told the talk show host.
“Any typical day; sleep as long as you want, or get up early — if you want. It’s just not having to go somewhere or someone else telling you what you have to do,” he added. “Maybe you go to the gym, or not go to the gym. Maybe you have nine cups of coffee, or none.”
LeBlanc seemed to practice what he was preaching, as he made tons of cash on Friends from 1994-2004 and a spinoff called Joey from 2004-2006 but then took a break from working until 2011, when he landed a role in Episodes. LeBlanc last graced fans’ screens in June 2020 on Man With a Plan.
In another clip from the TikTok compilation, LeBlanc reiterated his stance in footage from a 2018 appearance on the Scandinavian TV show Skavlan.
“My plan was, I did 10 years of Friends, then two years of Joey, and then I said: ‘Right, I’m gonna take a year off, I wanna take a year off and just relax,’” he stated.
- 'Friends' Actor Stephen Park Claims Racist and 'Toxic Environment' on Set Led Him to Temporarily Quit Acting
- 'Selfish Narcissists': Seth Rogen Slammed for Past 'Sad' Comments About Choosing Not to Have Children
- Matthew Perry Steps Out In All-Black Days After Dropping Bombshell Memoir With Jaw-Dropping Confessions
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“I had such a good time, I said: ‘I’m gonna take another one,’ right? And then that one was even better, so I said: ‘Maybe one more!’ And then it turned into five or six years,” he added with a laugh.
“My favorite thing in the world to do, like my absolute favorite thing in the world, is to do nothing,” noted the Golden Globe winner, who made about $90 million working on Friends. “I’m great at it. I should be a professional nothing. Because it’s so easy, there are no rules! What are you gonna do today? I’ll tell you: Nothing, pretty simple.”
The video, which has received over 1.2 million views, sparked tons of comments in which LeBlanc was applauded for taking a break from work.
“So refreshing seeing someone really not caring about chasing more and more fame. Just chilling with his Friends cheques rolling in,” one user penned, while another echoed, “I love that Matt LeBlanc knows he has had the fame, earned the money and now can enjoy it and does not still seek the limelight. We would all be the same if we had enough money.”
A third wrote, “He’s a rarity in that he is sated; his cup runneth over; he is CONTENT. No need for more fame, more money, more awards, more accolades. God love this man,” as a fourth noted, “Honestly, I’d rather have rich people doing nothing versus making politics and dismantling public schools their hobby.”