'This Guy Gets It': Matt LeBlanc Praised for His 'Rare' View on Fame and Wealth in Resurfaced Video

“Any typical day; sleep as long as you want, or get up early — if you want. It’s just not having to go somewhere or someone else telling you what you have to do,” he added. “Maybe you go to the gym, or not go to the gym. Maybe you have nine cups of coffee, or none.”

LeBlanc seemed to practice what he was preaching, as he made tons of cash on Friends from 1994-2004 and a spinoff called Joey from 2004-2006 but then took a break from working until 2011, when he landed a role in Episodes. LeBlanc last graced fans’ screens in June 2020 on Man With a Plan.