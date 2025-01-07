or
David Schwimmer Reveals Funny 'Friends' Scene Costar Matt LeBlanc Sent Him That 'Totally Surprised' Him

Split photo of David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc
Source: MEGA

David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are still close pals.

By:

Jan. 7 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

David Schwimmer opened up on his strong — and sometimes hilarious— friendship with Friends costar Matt LeBlanc.

On a recent episode of Good Morning America, the 58-year-old actor revealed he's still "pretty close" with the Joey star, 57, even though they live on opposite sides of the country.

david schwimmer funny friends scene matt leblanc totally surprised him
Source: MEGA

David Schwimmer revealed Matt LeBlanc likes to send him clips from 'Friends.'

"What’s fun is we’ve got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he’ll send me a message with a clip from the show — which, it’s always funny to relive something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?" he shared with host Robin Roberts.

"So he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me," Schwimmer continued. "I genuinely forgot what we’ve shot, but it’s a moment where he just rips my shirt off."

david schwimmer funny friends scene matt leblanc totally surprised him warnerbros
Source: Warner Bros

David Schwimmer called 'Friends' the 'gift that keeps on giving.'

Schwimmer went on to describe the beloved sitcom as "the gift that keeps on giving."

"When I meet people on the street from another country and they say, ‘I just have to say, I learned English watching your show,’ or a father stops me and says, 'My kid was really, really ill and the one thing that kept them going in the hospital was just watching Friends,’ you feel really grateful and blessed to have done something that people find fun," he added.

david schwimmer

david schwimmer funny friends scene matt leblanc totally surprised him
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' cast reportedly grew closer after Matthew Perry's death.

However, shooting the show wasn't all fun and games and touching stories. Earlier this month, Schwimmer recalled LeBlanc seriously injuring himself during a live taping of an episode of Season 3.

The Madagascar voice actor explained LeBlanc was "supposed to do a kind of pratfall" in the scene, but he ended up accidentally dislocating his shoulder in the fall.

"He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out," Schwimmer told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "That was genuinely frightening. You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital ... That was scary."

david schwimmer funny friends scene matt leblanc totally surprised him
Source: MEGA

David Schwimmer said Matt LeBlanc once dislocated his shoulder on the set of 'Friends.'

As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the tragic 2023 death of costar Matthew Perry brought the Friends cast "even closer" as pals.

"They check in with each other more often now," the source revealed. "They renewed a text chain they used to have back in the day."

