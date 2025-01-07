David Schwimmer Reveals Funny 'Friends' Scene Costar Matt LeBlanc Sent Him That 'Totally Surprised' Him

However, shooting the show wasn't all fun and games and touching stories. Earlier this month, Schwimmer recalled LeBlanc seriously injuring himself during a live taping of an episode of Season 3.

The Madagascar voice actor explained LeBlanc was "supposed to do a kind of pratfall" in the scene, but he ended up accidentally dislocating his shoulder in the fall.

"He went totally white, and he stood up, and I could see his shoulder was out. He looked like he was going to pass out," Schwimmer told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "That was genuinely frightening. You could see how badly hurt he was. And we had to stop filming that night, obviously, and he went to hospital ... That was scary."