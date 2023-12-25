Home > Photos > wendy williams PHOTOS 15 Funniest 'The Wendy Williams Show' Moments: From Her Q-Tips Use to 'Dula Peep' Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams Commented on B-----feeding

Source: MEGA

When Alyssa Milano appeared on Wendy Williams' The Wendy Williams Show, she asked the host what it was about b-----feeding that upset her. "They're more sexual than a feeding thing," she said of women's chest. "B-----feeding is only a particular amount of time. The rest of your life, your b----- are sexual things."

Article continues below advertisement

She Slapped an Audience Member With a Painful Truth

Source: MEGA

In one episode of the show, an audience member asked Williams for advice after meeting a hot gentleman at an event — but there was a problem: the man was married. "You're talking to a wife. What are you gonna ask me?" Williams asked, prompting the woman to confidently say she did not care about his marital status as she wanted "to go for it." "Sit down," the media personality said as she ended the complicated conversation.

Wendy Williams Dried Her Tears With Q-Tips

Source: MEGA

Following a three-week hiatus to focus on her health amid her hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease battle, Williams returned to the seat and delivered a heartfelt message to her staff and fans. "Thank you for understanding and being my special people," she said. "I do the show but there are hundreds of people who are the show, and they don't get the credit they deserve. So, thank you to everyone." She paused for a moment then dried her tears using Q-tips, leading viewers to create hilarious compilation videos of Williams' Q-tips spree.

Article continues below advertisement

…Then She Used It Again for Her Nose

Source: MEGA

During a "Hot Topic" segment of Williams' show, she suddenly pulled out a Q-tip to wipe the inside of her nose with it while continuously discussing her then-new show. After using it, she was caught putting it in the floral arrangement on her table instead of throwing it properly.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Dua Lipa?

Source: MEGA

Williams created a new meme when she mispronounced Dua Lipa's name after seeing the "Levitating" singer during the Billboard Music Awards. Instead of the correct pronunciation, she hilariously called Lipa "Dula Peep." The "Dance the Night" singer reacted to the funny name during an interview with Greg James on BBC Radio 1. "Sounds more fun?!" Lipa said. "That's a big diss, 'sounds more fun.'"

Article continues below advertisement

She Brought Back Ms. Melodie From the Dead

Source: MEGA

In a 2018 episode, Williams spoke about the feuding rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and she proposed they should tour together with other supporting acts. "It would be Remy [Ma], Ms. Melodie from back in the day," she told her audience but had to pause after realizing her mistake. "Ms. Melodie may have passed away, I think," senior producer Norman Baker told her, leaving her shocked, "She passed away? Oh." Ms. Melodie, born Romana Scott, died in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Twerk It Like Wendy!

Source: MEGA

When Young M.A performed on The Wendy Williams Show, Williams unleashed her dancing skills and "performed" with her audience members. The camera focused on both the rapper and Williams, with the former broadcaster twerking slowly at one point.

Article continues below advertisement

She Received the Best Questions Through the 'Ask Wendy' Segment

Source: MEGA

Williams received a long list of hilarious questions in her "Ask Wendy" segment, and most of them were juicy enough to trend online. One audience member asked her, "My ex-boyfriend and I broke up about four months ago, right around the same time he moved in across the street." Williams then asked her if it was only a one-horse town. The woman left everyone laughing when she responded, "Apparently, I'm the best horse in town. I'm not sure."

Article continues below advertisement

She Gave an Advice to a Virgin

Source: MEGA

Another audience member threw a question to Williams about what she should do about people who discover she is a 50-year-old virgin. The now-59-year-old writer blinked several times after hearing the query, soon asking the audience member back with humorous quizzes. "Do you have battery-operated devices?" Williams shockingly asked.

Article continues below advertisement

She Silenced Kylie Jenner

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner claimed she started wigs as everyone began wearing them because of her. Williams responded to the myth and slammed the "stupid young girl" for taking credit for something she did not start. "Really? Well, I've got receipts," she declared as her team flashed photos of herself through the years while wearing different types of wigs.

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams Asked, 'What Was That?'

Source: MEGA

Williams became a living meme when the camera caught her reaction after being startled by an audience member wearing a zombie mask. "That's what she said, and you know what I — What was that? OK, James," she said. The "What was that?" line later became an instant viral meme.

Article continues below advertisement

What Are the Lyrics?

Source: MEGA

In October 2017, Fergie made an appearance on her show to speak about her album, motherhood and career with the Black Eyed Peas. She soon sang her hit song "Glamorous," as she serenaded her fans. Williams tried to sing along with the crooner, but she showed signs she did not know the lyrics.

Article continues below advertisement

She Joined the #FreeBritney Movement … Unintentionally

Source: MEGA

Williams reacted to her own words when she spoke about Jamie Spears having control over Britney Spears' finances. "How dare you Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you to, Mrs. Spears. Death… to all of them!" she exclaimed before pulling a surprise face because of what she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Williams Let Go of All Her Burps and Farts

Source: MEGA

Williams' fans made another compilation video of her unladylike gestures on-cam. Apart from weirdly using her Q-tips, she was also caught burping and farting several times during her show's decade-old run.

Article continues below advertisement

One Joke Only, Please!

Source: MEGA

In one of Williams' opening monologues, she could not proceed with her line because of the joke that suddenly popped into her head. "Do you watch SpongeBob?" she asked the crowd. "I'm sorry, just one joke. Please don't hate me. Does Bill Cosby's nose remind you of Squidward's nose?"