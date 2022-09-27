'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show

In June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few years, and as a result, several other celebrities filled in for her.)

"I actually don't know what the process was. There were internal talks about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it. But those are decisions [that] are made above us," Baker said of the finale. "I wasn't really involved in those talks, so I don't really know exactly how that happened."