OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Home > Photos > Gabby Windey
PHOTOS

Bachelorette Beauty! Gabby Windey's Sultriest Photos

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Former 'Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey turns up the heat with her daring bikini snaps online.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Gabby Windey Dropped a Chic Bikini

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey appeared on 'The Bachelor' Season 26.

In January, Gabby Windey teased fans with a sizzling photo of herself in a checkered bikini top and matching tie-side bottom. She also wore polarized sunglasses to complete her beach look.

"How did it end I’m a l------ now," she wrote in the caption.

The former Bachelor star confirmed she is dating a woman when she came out during an interview on ABC's The View in August 2023.

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she said. "I didn't really know to pay attention to it. When this happens there's some shame attached to it and I had to a little bit navigate through that shame; what is it, where is it coming from."

Windey later shared an Instagram post, debuting her relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman.

She Went on Vacation

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

She was also part of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19.

Windey left little to the imagination when she posed topless in a December 2024 photo. With only her string bikini bottom on, the podcast host flaunted her fit physique while in a crouching pose on the rocky shoreline of Chileno Bay.

"You guys remember bae-cation," she told her followers.

Gabby Windey 'Came Out' Again

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

In 2022, she joined 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 as a contestant.

"Out!! (Of the closet)," Windey wrote in the caption of a November 2024 photoset.

In the snaps, she slipped into a racy form-fitting satin dress with lace-up detailing on the sides. Her wavy hair also framed her face, enhancing the snaps' sultry vibes.

Embracing Summertime

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

She danced with Val Chmerkovskiy, finishing second on the ABC show.

Windey sported a pink crochet bikini top and matching high leg bottom as she basked in the sun during a summer getaway in Los Angeles, Calif., in June 2024. She seductively posed for the camera, highlighting her toned figure while sitting on a striped towel by the beach.

"She’s back just in time for summer!! and letmetellyou I’ve earned it," she captioned the post.

She Flaunted Her Assets

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey came out in August 2023.

In a February 2024 snap, Windey went braless in a chest-accentuating ribbed-knit turtleneck dress. She also wore black tights and a pair of knee-high boots for the New York City outing.

MORE ON:
Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey Celebrated Her Birthday

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

She later confirmed she was dating Robby Hoffman.

On her birthday in 2024, Windey donned a racy string bikini that accentuated her figure.

She said, "It’s my bday!!! Here’s a pic rob took of me she continues to get better bless."

Oozing in Red

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

She was previously engaged to Erich Schwer.

Windey turned heads in a barely-there red bikini while sitting poolside in an August 2023 update.

Gabby Windey Soaked Up the Sun

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman appeared in a joint Valentine's Day interview with 'Interview.'

The former NFL cheerleader displayed her fit midsection in a red bikini top and matching high leg bottom, completing her steamy look with sunglasses and gold earrings.

She Sported the Perfect Plaid Bikini

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

She is also the host of her 'Long Winded' podcast.

In a July 2022 snapshot, Windey put her enviable figure on display in a checkered bikini while basking in the sun near a pool.

She Took a Breather

gabby windeys sultriest photos
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey has 1 million followers on Instagram.

Windey took a break from her work as an ICU nurse and enjoyed a sunny trip to Santa Monica, Calif., in August 2020.

"Took my PPE off just for this," she captioned the post, referring to what healthcare personnel needed to wear while caring for COVID-19 positive patients.

Swapping her usual hospital uniform for beachwear, Windey was all smiles as she posed in a purple bikini.

