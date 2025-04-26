Bachelorette Beauty! Gabby Windey's Sultriest Photos

In January, Gabby Windey teased fans with a sizzling photo of herself in a checkered bikini top and matching tie-side bottom. She also wore polarized sunglasses to complete her beach look.

"How did it end I’m a l------ now," she wrote in the caption.

The former Bachelor star confirmed she is dating a woman when she came out during an interview on ABC's The View in August 2023.

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she said. "I didn't really know to pay attention to it. When this happens there's some shame attached to it and I had to a little bit navigate through that shame; what is it, where is it coming from."

Windey later shared an Instagram post, debuting her relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman.