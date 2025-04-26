Bachelorette Beauty! Gabby Windey's Sultriest Photos
Gabby Windey Dropped a Chic Bikini
In January, Gabby Windey teased fans with a sizzling photo of herself in a checkered bikini top and matching tie-side bottom. She also wore polarized sunglasses to complete her beach look.
"How did it end I’m a l------ now," she wrote in the caption.
The former Bachelor star confirmed she is dating a woman when she came out during an interview on ABC's The View in August 2023.
"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she said. "I didn't really know to pay attention to it. When this happens there's some shame attached to it and I had to a little bit navigate through that shame; what is it, where is it coming from."
Windey later shared an Instagram post, debuting her relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman.
She Went on Vacation
Windey left little to the imagination when she posed topless in a December 2024 photo. With only her string bikini bottom on, the podcast host flaunted her fit physique while in a crouching pose on the rocky shoreline of Chileno Bay.
"You guys remember bae-cation," she told her followers.
Gabby Windey 'Came Out' Again
"Out!! (Of the closet)," Windey wrote in the caption of a November 2024 photoset.
In the snaps, she slipped into a racy form-fitting satin dress with lace-up detailing on the sides. Her wavy hair also framed her face, enhancing the snaps' sultry vibes.
Embracing Summertime
Windey sported a pink crochet bikini top and matching high leg bottom as she basked in the sun during a summer getaway in Los Angeles, Calif., in June 2024. She seductively posed for the camera, highlighting her toned figure while sitting on a striped towel by the beach.
"She’s back just in time for summer!! and letmetellyou I’ve earned it," she captioned the post.
She Flaunted Her Assets
In a February 2024 snap, Windey went braless in a chest-accentuating ribbed-knit turtleneck dress. She also wore black tights and a pair of knee-high boots for the New York City outing.
Gabby Windey Celebrated Her Birthday
On her birthday in 2024, Windey donned a racy string bikini that accentuated her figure.
She said, "It’s my bday!!! Here’s a pic rob took of me she continues to get better bless."
Oozing in Red
Windey turned heads in a barely-there red bikini while sitting poolside in an August 2023 update.
Gabby Windey Soaked Up the Sun
The former NFL cheerleader displayed her fit midsection in a red bikini top and matching high leg bottom, completing her steamy look with sunglasses and gold earrings.
She Sported the Perfect Plaid Bikini
In a July 2022 snapshot, Windey put her enviable figure on display in a checkered bikini while basking in the sun near a pool.
She Took a Breather
Windey took a break from her work as an ICU nurse and enjoyed a sunny trip to Santa Monica, Calif., in August 2020.
"Took my PPE off just for this," she captioned the post, referring to what healthcare personnel needed to wear while caring for COVID-19 positive patients.
Swapping her usual hospital uniform for beachwear, Windey was all smiles as she posed in a purple bikini.