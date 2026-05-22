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Gabby Windey’s TMI Shower Confession: Reality Star Uses Her Butt to Trap Hair From Getting Stuck in the Drain

Photo of Gabby Windey
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey went makeup-free in a hilarious video.

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May 22 2026, Updated 5:21 p.m. ET

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Gabby Windey got candid about an unexpected shower habit.

In a Thursday, May 21, Instagram video, the former Bachelorette star went makeup-free as she described how she uses her butt to prevent hair from clogging the drain.

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Image of Gabby Windey joked her butt is a 'trash compactor.'
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey joked her butt is a 'trash compactor.'

“No, those are not my locks causing the flood of the drain, for I have a built-in, catching-the-hair system right on my physical body,” she said, with a towel wrapped around her hair. “A container occurs right in between my legs, in the back. And after I’m done in the shower, I grab the locks from the container of the crack and throw them in the trash. No, that is not my hair down the drain.”

Windey, 35, captioned the Instagram Reel, “A trash compactor of sorts.”

Fans praised the reality star for her relatable shower take.

“I thought I was the only one!!!” one person exclaimed, while another agreed, “u understand me in a way that’s hard for me to explain.” Others, however, called her “weird” and “so d--- strange.”

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Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey appeared as if she just stepped out of the shower.

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Inside Gabby Windey's Marriage to Robby Hoffman

Image of Gabby Windey is married to Robby Hoffman.
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey is married to Robby Hoffman.

Windey does not let hate hinder her lifestyle. In fact, when the star first came out nearly three years ago, she spoke with confidence and went on to marry comedian Robby Hoffman. The women were first romantically linked in August 2023 and tied the knot in January 2025. They initially wed in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony before doing so legally in a Los Angeles courthouse in March 2025.

"Best year of me life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Hoffman, 36, wrote in an anniversary post this past January.

Windey captioned her own tribute to her spouse: "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!"

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Image of Gabby Windey came out in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey came out in 2023.

The Traitors alum highlighted a love letter that Hoffman wrote her as well.

"Gabby, my wife, my life! This has been the best year of my life!!! Also the fastest. I know it's because we're having the best time but sometimes makes me sad as I just want it to last forever. My greatest luxury in this life is time with you — and it’s never enough!" the comedian's note read. "It’s only been one year and already I need at least 50 more!!"

Image of Gabby Windey previously starred on 'The Bachelorette.'
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey previously starred on 'The Bachelorette.'

The letter continued, "You are my love, my family, my person. And not a day goes by I don’t consider myself the luckiest mfer in the world to call you my wife. Baby, as I said last year, I am here for you always. Would do anything for you and with you. I will defend and protect and root for you always. I am your number one fan! Support you forever. I am so proud of you and even prouder you’re mine!"

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