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Gabrielle Union Goes Braless in Sheer Dress Alongside Husband Dwyane Wade at Oscars After-Party: Photos

Photo of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Source: MEGA/@gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union went braless in a sheer dress alongside husband Dwyane Wade at an Oscars after-party.

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March 18 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

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Gabrielle Union took the plunge in a see-through gown.

The actress, 53, rocked a daring, backless lace dress while attending the Oscars Gold Party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, March 15.

Union shared a series of snaps from the event to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 17. She posed in what appeared to be a photo booth alongside Queen Latifah and husband Dwyane Wade.

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Image of Gabrielle Union attended Oscars after-parties with husband Dwyane Wade.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union attended Oscars after-parties with husband Dwyane Wade.

In one spicy snap, the former basketball player — dressed in a sleek black suit and silver brooch — couldn’t keep his eyes off his woman as he wrapped his arm around her waist. Meanwhile, Union mugged for the camera and ran a hand along his neck.

Before attending the festivities, Wade, 44, helped the Bring It On alum adjust her dress in front of their balcony.

“One for the books ✨,” Union captioned her Instagram carousel.

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Image of Gabrielle Union wore a plunging sheer dress.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union wore a plunging sheer dress.

The couple stayed in an Airbnb for Oscar weekend, per a March 17 Instagram post shared by Union.

“Oscars weekend well spent! From getting ready with the best views to winding down over meals from a private chef, our @Airbnb made the whole weekend feel extra special. Couldn’t have asked for a better setup - thank you Airbnb!” she captioned a video of herself getting glammed up and munching from a large snack spread.

At one point in the Instagram Reel, Union, dressed in a gray robe, leaped out of her chair and ran toward the TV to cheer on Michael B. Jordan as he took home the award for Best Actor.

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Gabrielle Union's 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party Outfit

Image of Gabrielle Union posed on a balcony overlooking the skyline.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union posed on a balcony overlooking the skyline.

Later, she and Wade stepped out for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The model stunned in a Celia Kritharioti gown with a draped neckline that dipped all the way down to her belly button.

Union accessorized with a thick diamond necklace and dangling earrings, and she wore her hair in loose waves parted to the side. Wade sported the same look he later wore to the Gold Party.

How Long Have Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Been Together?

Image of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married for 11 years.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married for 11 years.

The couple has been married for 11 years and share one biological child together, Kaavia, 5. Wade also has three kids from two previous relationships, and he is the legal guardian of his nephew.

In a February 9 interview, Union explained why her relationship has lasted for over a decade.

"We laugh our a---- off. At all times, we laugh," she spilled. "We just stay connected and we surround ourselves with people who believe in our marriage as much as we do.”

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