Gal Gadot Reveals She Is 'Fully Healed' After Being Diagnosed With a Blood Clot in Her Brain While Pregnant With Daughter Ori

“This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me,” the brunette beauty began.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she explained of being diagnosed with cerebral venous thrombosis, which caused the clot.