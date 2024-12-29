or
Gal Gadot Reveals She Is 'Fully Healed' After Being Diagnosed With a Blood Clot in Her Brain While Pregnant With Daughter Ori

Photo of Gal Gadot.
Source: MEGA

Gal Gadot revealed she 'underwent emergency surgery' for the blood clot in 2024.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

Gal Gadot revealed her scariest moment of 2024.

On Sunday, December 29, the Wonder Woman star, 39, shared a heartfelt post to social media revealing she underwent emergency surgery for a near-fatal blood clot in February.

gal gadot fully healed diagnosed blood clot brain daughter ori
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram

Gal Gadot revealed she named her daughter Ori because it means 'my light.'

“This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me,” the brunette beauty began.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she explained of being diagnosed with cerebral venous thrombosis, which caused the clot.

gal gadot fully healed diagnosed blood clot brain daughter ori
Source: MEGA

Gal Gadot revealed her daughter Ori was born while she underwent surgery for the blood clot in her brain.

“We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron [Varsano] that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” she added of her husband, whom she married in 2008.

The star — who shares four daughters with Varsano — assured fans she is finally doing well after the traumatic experience.

Gal Gadot

gal gadot fully healed diagnosed blood clot brain daughter ori
Source: MEGA

Gal Gadot married husband Jaron Varsano in 2008.

“Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back. The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be lifesaving,” she stated.

Gadot continued: “Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain).”

gal gadot fully healed diagnosed blood clot brain daughter ori
Source: MEGA

'I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back,' Gal Gadot said about the health scare.

The actress noted that catching the condition can make all the difference.

“It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” Gadot concluded the emotional message.

