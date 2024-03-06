Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Actress Admits Secret Pregnancy 'Was Not Easy'

Fans were shocked by the exciting update since she kept her pregnancy hidden from the public.

"Oh, such wonderful news, absolutely beautiful!!" one person gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "Congratulations. they are the better part of us and the joy and happiness they bring us are the most incredible feelings that we have the fortune to live for!"

The Hollywood beauty also received sweet words from celebs such as Aaron Paul and Lily Aldridge.