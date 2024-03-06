Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Actress Admits Secret Pregnancy 'Was Not Easy'
Surprise! Gal Gadot revealed on Wednesday, March 6, that she and husband Jaron Varsano are now parents to four children.
"My sweet girl, welcome," the actress captioned an Instagram photo, which showed the Wonder Woman star in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle of joy.
"The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot, 38, continued. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew."
"Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯♀️👯♀️daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️," she concluded, referring to her three other daughters, Alma, Maya and Daniella.
Fans were shocked by the exciting update since she kept her pregnancy hidden from the public.
"Oh, such wonderful news, absolutely beautiful!!" one person gushed in the comments section, while another wrote, "Congratulations. they are the better part of us and the joy and happiness they bring us are the most incredible feelings that we have the fortune to live for!"
The Hollywood beauty also received sweet words from celebs such as Aaron Paul and Lily Aldridge.
It's unclear if Gadot shot any projects while expecting, though she managed to film Wonder Woman reshoots when she was five months pregnant, as the special effects team placed a small green screen over her stomach and edited it in post-production.
While pregnancy can take a toll on some women's careers, she insisted becoming a mother actually improved her work ethic.
"They’ve taught me so many things. How to keep on going, even when you were so exhausted and you didn’t sleep at night and had to shoot in the morning," she said of her daughters in a previous interview. "They taught me that I can do much more than I thought I could."
"The biggest thing that changed in my life since I became a mother 11 years ago, was learning that it’s not just about me. I’m not the most important thing in the world. They are," she explained. "And there’s something just simply healthy about the fact that it’s not all about you. It puts everything in perspective. And you love, like you’ve never loved before. They’re everything to me, I’ll do anything for them."
The actress' next flick, the live-action Snow White, is due out in 2025.