EXCLUSIVE Huge 'Game of Thrones' Star Lays Bare Brutal Emotional Impact of Health Battle That Almost Ended Their Life Source: MEGA Emilia Clarke detailed her emotional battle after suffering from two brain aneurysms. Aaron Tinney May 23 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms.

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Discussing the trauma on the podcast, Clarke said: "It became this thing where I just couldn't look anyone in the eye. It just cuts you off from the outside world because you're walking around knowing that your body has failed you. Your brain has failed you. This thing that you know to be where your perception of yourself lies has failed you. And no one else can see it." Clarke explained the second operation had a profoundly different emotional impact from the first. Rather than feeling relief, she said she became overwhelmed by the sense she had somehow escaped death against impossible odds. The actress recalled believing she had "cheated death" and "wasn't meant to be here," adding she constantly feared "this is going to come and get me."

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Source: MEGA Emilia Clarke believed she 'cheated death.'

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Sources close to the actor said the psychological impact lingered long after her physical recovery. One insider told us: "Emilia carried enormous fear for years afterward. Every headache became terrifying to her because she genuinely thought another aneurysm was happening. It changed the way she saw herself and the way she moved through the world." Another source said Clarke often masked her anxiety while continuing demanding promotional and filming schedules. The insider said: "She was under extraordinary pressure to keep functioning publicly while privately believing she might not survive. Emilia became very good at pretending she was okay even when she was emotionally exhausted."

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Source: MEGA Emilia Clarke thought she was 'going to die' before completing an interview.

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Clarke admitted during her recovery she pushed herself forward because she felt there was no alternative. Recalling one moment when she warned her publicist she thought she was "going to die" before completing an MTV interview anyway, she said: "There was no other option but to carry on. I was raised by a family that did not partake in self-pity." Looking back now, Clarke believes she failed to show herself compassion during the traumatic period of her life. She said she did "not take care of" herself and did not allow herself enough "grace" while recovering from the operations.

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Source: MEGA Emilia Clarke said she failed to show herself compassion.