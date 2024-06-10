OK Magazine
Emilia Clarke Feared 'Getting Fired' From 'Game of Thrones' After Suffering 2 Brain Aneurysms: 'It Alters Your Sense of Self'

emilia clarke pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen battled to the death on Game of Thrones while the actress fought for her own life in the real world.

During a recent interview, the 37-year-old opened up about managing her career in Hollywood in the midst of an intense health battle after suffering two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.

emilia clarke
Source: MEGA

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.

"When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight," Clarke — who starred on the hit HBO drama from 2011 to 2019 — explained to a news publication.

She admitted: "The first fear we all had was: 'Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?'"

emilia clarke
Source: MEGA

The 'Game of Thrones' star's health battle occurred toward the start of her time on the hit HBO drama.

Her worries only caused more stress for the Me Before You star, as she started fearing the possibility of suffering another brain hemorrhage due to the immense pressure she was under during this time.

At the time, Clarke found herself thinking: "Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV."

Dealing with health issues in Hollywood caused Clarke to feel like an outsider, which is why she later founded SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity, with her mom in 2019.

"Having a chronic condition that diminishes your confidence in this one thing you feel is your reason to live is so debilitating and so lonely," she expressed. "One of the biggest things I felt with a brain injury was profoundly alone. That is what we’re trying to overcome."

emilia clarke
Source: MEGA

Emilia Clarke worried about losing her job in the midst of her brain trauma.

Things got pretty dark for the Secret Invasion star, as she began feeling like she "couldn’t carry on" and even asked medical staff to let her die.

Now, however, Clarke looks at her brain injury with gratitude.

"It has given me a superpower," she shared.

Clarke's first aneurysm occurred shortly after wrapping up filming the first season of Game of Thrones.

emilia clarke
Source: MEGA

Emilia Clarke starred on the series from 2011-2019

The brain injury caused a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage, leading Clarke to need emergency surgery after becoming sick during a gym session.

Clarke temporarily suffered from aphasia as a result of the brain trauma, though she was eventually able to remember her name and speak properly.

In 2013, however, the Last Christmas actress had to undergo another surgery to address a second aneurysm, but has since recovered fine.

Source: OK!

Big Issue interviewed Clarke about her past health woes.

