Garcelle Beauvais Honors Late Sister Carole in Emotional Tribute: 'I Will Miss You So Much'

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Garcelle Beauvais, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shared the heartbreaking news of her sister Carole’s passing. On June 23, Garcelle expressed her grief through an Instagram post that touched many. “My beautiful sister Carole I will miss you so much!” she wrote, highlighting the deep love she holds for her sister.

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Source: @garcelle/INSTAGRAM The reality star remembered the joyful moments and laughter she shared with her sister.

In her post, Garcelle reminisced about the joyful moments they shared. “I will always remember times where we would laugh so hard it hurts!” The actress depicted a vivid picture of their connection, showing fans the bond they enjoyed throughout their lives. Garcelle's tribute continued with touching memories of Carole’s support during significant life events. “I’ll never forget how you showed up when I had the twins and you would sleep in the nursery just so you could help.” The post accompanied a selfie of the sisters, capturing their smiles and love for one another.

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This loss comes shortly after Garcelle announced her departure from RHOBH. A source revealed that Garcelle is navigating her new chapter while coping with personal grief. Just weeks before, she made headlines for her dramatic exit from the reunion photo session, stating, “I’m out.” While on the show, Garcelle openly discussed her relationship with Carole, including a memorable moment when she forgot her sister's name. “Who am I missing? I’m missing someone. Oh, my God. Oh, my God, that’s terrible. My sister Carole! I forgot about her. Oh, my God, I love you Carole!” she said, showcasing the ups and downs of their connection.

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Source: MEGA The sisters’ relationship included periods of estrangement but remained rooted in love.

During the Season 11 reunion, Garcelle affirmed her love for Carole when asked by host Andy Cohen if she had heard from her sister since the incident. “I love my sister, Carole,” she replied, emphasizing their bond despite the difficulties they faced. Reflecting on their relationship, Garcelle noted that they had experienced a period of estrangement. “Something happened and we didn’t talk about it,” she revealed, hinting at unaddressed issues that lingered. However, Garcelle emphasized the love she shares with Carole. She fondly recalled Carole’s support during pivotal moments in her life, particularly when she welcomed her sons. “When I had the boys, she came and lived with us for two months just so she could help,” Garcelle shared, illustrating their enduring connection.

Source: MEGA Garcelle Beauvais continued embracing a new chapter while grieving her sister’s passing.