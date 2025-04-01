Garcelle Beauvais Had Fight With Bravo Prior to 'RHOBH' Exit, Source Claims: She Was 'Really Pissed'

As OK! reported on March 25, Beauvais revealed she was departing the franchise after five seasons on Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”

As for why she decided to exit, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.

“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

After her announcement, a source dished to OK! the choice to leave the show may not have been hers, regardless of what she said publicly.