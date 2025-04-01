Garcelle Beauvais Had Fight With Bravo Prior to 'RHOBH' Exit, Source Claims: She Was 'Really Pissed'
In the wake of Garcelle Beauvais announcing she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, OK! can exclusively reveal she got into a fight with Bravo prior to her departure.
According to a source close to production, “There was definitely an incident in which Garcelle got into it with Bravo.” Though the incident allegedly happened “prior to the reunion being taped,” the insider was insistent it had “something to do" with the reunion, and it also “involved her friend Sutton Stracke."
While it’s not clear if this is what aided in Beauvais' departure from the show, the source confirmed it "really pissed" off the actress.
As OK! reported on March 25, Beauvais revealed she was departing the franchise after five seasons on Instagram, stating, “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
As for why she decided to exit, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.
“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
After her announcement, a source dished to OK! the choice to leave the show may not have been hers, regardless of what she said publicly.
“There are two trains of thought regarding what happened,” an insider shared. “One: if she got what she needed from the show and wanted to leave on top before producers tried to ruin her life or it had a negative effect on her children, which would tend to align with what she put out in her statement.”
The source pointed out people “don’t tend to leave Real Housewives,” which has led to some rumblings Beauvais “may have been fired.”
“If she was fired, it’s likely because they want to see Sutton without Garcelle,” the insider shared of the duo who were close friends on the show. “Garcelle never gets drunk. She never acts crazy, and, above all, she always has Sutton’s back. Sutton is a wildcard and production likely wants to see her navigate this without such a staunch defender in her corner.”
“Garcelle is a one-trick pony and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities production wants to see Sutton be a mess,” they added. “It’s a classic move in the world of Real Housewives.”
On March 27, a source came forward with more information about Beauvais’ departure, noting, “Bravo tells all the women when they’re fired they can tell the press whatever they want and they will back them up — and the word on the street is Garcelle was definitely fired.”
As for why Beauvais would have been let go, the insider noted she “didn’t really have a personal storyline.”
“Bozoma Saint John, the newest Housewife who Garcelle had issues with, does have a storyline,” they shared. “She is possibly going to marry the guy she’s dating and is exploring having a baby with him. She just came off to viewers as way more interesting than Garcelle did.”
Bravo denied reports that Beauvais was fired.