Article continues below advertisement
Gavin Newsom Says to 'Pray' for Donald Trump as He Believes President Is 'Not Mentally Well'

Gavin Newsom asked his followers to pray for President Donald Trump on social media.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom asked his followers to pray for President Donald Trump on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom sent a message to his followers on X, asking them to say a prayer or two for Donald Trump.

The California governor, 58, shared the note on social media over the weekend after the president, 79, told news reporters on November 14 that his recent MRI exam was "outstanding."

Gavin Newsom Commented on Donald Trump's MRI

Source: @GovPressOffice/X

Gavin Newsom sent a message to Donald Trump.

“Please pray for our President. He is not mentally well," Newsom wrote.

Trump was asked aboard Air Force One why he needed the scan on Friday, November 14, noting it was just part of his annual physical.

However, he had no idea what the doctors were actually trying to find.

Gavin Newsom has a contentious relationship with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom has a contentious relationship with Donald Trump.

Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people do,” he noted. "The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.”

“I have the physical every year and the result was outstanding… I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyze, they analyzed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen," Trump continued.

President Donald Trump

Newsom Has Frequently Questioned Trump's Health

Donald Trump recently had an MRI.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently had an MRI.

He then brought up his cognitive test that he took as part of his physical. “As you probably heard, I aced it. I got a perfect score. I got the highest score. I got a perfect score. And the only reason I tell you that is it’s one subject unlike [former president Joe Biden] and others that you could take off your plate," he boasted to the media.

Trump and Newsom have quite the contentious relationship, as the latter has previously questioned the entrepreneur's mental status on more than one occasion.

"Trump has become incredibly unhinged. He is totally divorced from reality and facts — he is mentally and physically in decline," Newsom tweeted last month.

Donald Trump also took a cognitive test with his physical.
Source: mega

Donald Trump also took a cognitive test with his physical.

In September, the men had a back-and-forth argument when Trump first ranted on Truth Social, claiming that “Newscum” is in the “final stages of approval to build low-income housing in Pacific Palisades.”

"How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much,” he wrote.

Newsom fired back: "Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again."

His team then clarified that there is no state effort to build low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades, and they also reminded Trump that the governor can't issue housing permits.

