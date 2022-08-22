Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday.
The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.
Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx."
Aside from Shelton choosing to not publicly post for his stepson, he also didn't comment on his wife's sweet snap.
Nonetheless, OK! reported The Voice coach takes his dad duties very seriously, even putting his family obligations before his career. Shelton explained in a recent interview: "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."
In fact, Shelton's love for being a dad to Stefani's boys has ruffled some feathers for Rossdale, who wanted to make clear that he "has final authority with the boys" after the couple wed last year.
Remaining a tight family unit is something Stefani and Shelton see eye-to-eye on, with an insider spilling they previously made a vow to not let anything get in the way of spending time with their brood. "Blake and Gwen agreed that if work conflicts with the kids' schedules or takes them away for too long, then they won't do it," explained a source. "They're happy to quit fame for their family."
Rossdale also continues to be a present figure in his children's lives despite being a busy Hollywood star. Making his love for his birthday boy known on his special day, the Bush frontman posted a sweet tribute to his Instagram page that read in part, "my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun."
"i love everything about you. a magical boy indeed. layers on layers. so happy you're mine," the 56-year-old musician continued of Zuma. "you're amazing. we are going to celebrate hard. because that's how we roll."