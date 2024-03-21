Gavin Rossdale Admits Divorce From Gwen Stefani Was a 'Very Contentious and Flared-Up Situation'

The Bush frontman, 58, called the split "a simple shame in my life," as he noted the breakup also affected his and the blonde beauty's three sons.

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it. I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives," the guitarist spilled. "It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home. It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down."