Shots Fired! Gwen Stefani's Ex Gavin Rossdale Shades Blake Shelton by Dissing Country Music
Is Gavin Rossdale poking fun at Blake Shelton?
In a new interview, the Brit dished on how his and ex-wife Gwen Stefani's two eldest sons are becoming big music fans, but he appeared to take a jab at her husband's career as he talked about the teenagers.
After explaining that their eldest child, Kingston, 17, is into pop and rock music, he quipped, "My younger son [Zuma, 15] is having a relationship with country music. That is a worry."
"I have gallows’ humor because I’m English. So, when you get Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash – of course – Merle Haggard, it’s a whole different thing. It’s when you get the [country] on the radio," he said of the genre. "Nowadays, it’s much more homogenized, that country sound. So, I was worried, but [Zuma] loves Zac Brown."
The Bush frontman, 57, noted he's "dying to" give his kids suggestions as to what they should listen to, but he knows they each have to forge their own taste.
"He needs to be in his room. He needs to be discovering things in his room, not sitting down with me and asking me how to do it," he noted of Kingston, whom he said is making "Justin Bieber-quality" music.
"It’s just how it goes. And it’s better, because I want [the discovery] to be independent. And what I’m saying is, what kind of thrills me about it is that independently, he likes the same things I do," Gavin concluded. "So, it’s beautiful."
- Gwen Stefani's Eldest Son Kingston 'Looking to His Mom and Blake Shelton' for Music Advice After Singing at Oklahoma Bar
- Gwen Stefani Declares Her Love for Husband Blake Shelton After Her Ex Gavin Rossdale Comments on Interesting Co-Parenting Dynamic
- Gwen Stefani's Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Claims They 'Parent' More Than 'Co-Parent': 'We're Really Different People'
The British star's shade toward the country genre comes a few months after he confessed that he and the "Rich Girl" crooner, 53, don't see eye to eye on parenting their kids.
"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent. And I think we just parent," he explained on a podcast.
"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," continued Gavin.
"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things," the guitarist concluded. "And we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The boys also have a bonus parent in Shelton, 47, who has grown to see the tots as his own.
"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be," he once said in an interview of his new role after marrying Stefani in 2021. "And I take it very serious."
Us Weekly spoke to Gavin.