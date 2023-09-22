Shots Fired! Gwen Stefani's Ex Gavin Rossdale Shades Blake Shelton by Dissing Country Music

The Bush frontman, 57, noted he's "dying to" give his kids suggestions as to what they should listen to, but he knows they each have to forge their own taste.

"He needs to be in his room. He needs to be discovering things in his room, not sitting down with me and asking me how to do it," he noted of Kingston, whom he said is making "Justin Bieber-quality" music.

"It’s just how it goes. And it’s better, because I want [the discovery] to be independent. And what I’m saying is, what kind of thrills me about it is that independently, he likes the same things I do," Gavin concluded. "So, it’s beautiful."