Gwen Stefani Reveals Husband Blake Shelton 'Was Never Supposed' to Be on Her New Record: 'It's Wild'
Though Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have collaborated on several different songs, they didn't expect to make another hit song together when they released "Purple Irises" on February 9.
“Blake [Shelton] was never supposed to be on this record. [‘Purple Irises’] was just a song I wrote, and then it just evolved into this. It just happens that Blake is [on] a break. He doesn't have anything out right now. So here we are. It's wild, guys," the blonde beauty, 54, said when she joined KROQ’s Klein & Ally for an Audacy Check-In.
The two, who met on The Voice in 2015, sing about their strong bond in the bop.
"But if someone comes along and tries to / Love you like I do / Don't know what I'd do / Don't want to lose you," the lyrics read. "If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you / Don't let 'em change your mind / Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix."
The chorus concluded: "No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking / Purple irises."
As OK! previously reported, the No Doubt rocker recently gushed over a present she received from the Oklahoma native, 47.
"I got my Valentine's present early this year," she said as she pointed to a massive green emerald ring on her finger.
"He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!'" she recalled of her husband, whom she married in 2021. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you, Blakey!"
Elsewhere in the chat, the "Cool" songstress touched upon reuniting with No Doubt for Coachella this year.
"We're going to need a little practice. I think the vibe is going to be there," she said.
However, she said it's tough for her to play some of her old tunes.
"I can't listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me. And it's like you have regret and mistakes you've made. Most of the songs are about that. If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth because…it’s just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back. There are lots of times when you'd be on tour doing the repetitive songs, but it's not the songs. You're not in the songs. You're there with these new people every night and they're receiving the songs. So that's where you get the energy and you relive that moment with them. I can remember when ‘Don't Speak’ came out," she said.
"My family was very conservative. I was very naive. The only place we'd ever traveled to was San Francisco. I'm not kidding you. We would [do]...Catalina Island, Big Bear. [I lived at home until I was 26] and when I was 21, they called this family meeting, and we were like, ‘We're going to go to Italy next year, and it's going to be this big trip.’ And we did. I cried when we left. I was like, ‘I'll never get to go back to my Italy,'" she continued.