Gwen Stefani Reveals Husband Blake Shelton 'Was Never Supposed' to Be on Her New Record: 'It's Wild'

However, she said it's tough for her to play some of her old tunes.

"I can't listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me. And it's like you have regret and mistakes you've made. Most of the songs are about that. If I do ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth because…it’s just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back. There are lots of times when you'd be on tour doing the repetitive songs, but it's not the songs. You're not in the songs. You're there with these new people every night and they're receiving the songs. So that's where you get the energy and you relive that moment with them. I can remember when ‘Don't Speak’ came out," she said.

"My family was very conservative. I was very naive. The only place we'd ever traveled to was San Francisco. I'm not kidding you. We would [do]...Catalina Island, Big Bear. [I lived at home until I was 26] and when I was 21, they called this family meeting, and we were like, ‘We're going to go to Italy next year, and it's going to be this big trip.’ And we did. I cried when we left. I was like, ‘I'll never get to go back to my Italy,'" she continued.