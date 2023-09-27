Gwen Stefani Had to 'Start Over Again' After Her 'Life Fell Apart' During Divorce From Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani addressed her 2016 split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in a recent interview.
"Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart. It was terrible, and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life," she explained about the end of her 13-year marriage.
She then shared what has gotten her through the "chaotic" times in her life.
"It's literally schedule, schedule, schedule. [But] there is a balance," she noted. "For me the only way that I've gotten this far is with my spiritual faith and being able to take time out to pray. You see the miracles, and that's inspiration and fuel to keep it going."
Stefani is now shacked up with country singer Blake Shelton, who helps raise her and Rossdale’s three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.
"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time," she said of her hubby, whom she tied the knot with in 2021 after meeting in 2014 as judges on The Voice.
"He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy,'" she said.
As OK! previously reported, these gushing statements about Shelton came after a source claimed the couple has been going through a rough patch.
“Times are tough for Gwen and Blake,” an insider spilled. “They’re spending a lot of time apart and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don’t address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them.”
“They used to do everything together — some might even say they were together too much," they added. "They're both distracted by their work. Anyone can see they're having issues."
Now that Shelton has officially left The Voice, the source claimed, "There isn't much for them to talk about."
The unexpected duo left many surprised when they first got together, which the insider alleged caused strain on their romance.
“She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in that whole country lifestyle," they stated. “When she’s in Oklahoma, she misses L.A. and all its conveniences. Blake’s not really comfortable living in the big city with all the traffic, noise and crowds.”
“She feels the change in the relationship more than Blake does,” the source continued. “She’s confided to pals that it’s killing her to see them drifting apart like this, but she doesn’t know what to do. When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice.”
