Gavin Rossdale Reveals 'Sweet' Comedian Jack McBrayer Comes to Every 'Christmas and Thanksgiving' Since His Divorce From Gwen Stefani
It looks like Gavin Rossdale is leaning on comedian Jack McBrayer!
During a new episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's On Me" podcast, the musician, 59, who shares three kids with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, said the 30 Rock star, 51, has become a part of his family over the years.
"What's so sweet about Jack, I'll give you a fun insight to Jack. Since I got divorced and was raising the kids on my own, he's come to every Christmas and Thanksgiving that I do with my kids. We just had him for Christmas, we had him for Thanksgiving, for the last Thanksgiving, he sent in, I posted it on my Instagram a little while ago, but he sent me an invoice," the Bush frontman said. "For his presence."
Additionally, Rossdale gushed over McBrayer, especially as the latter helps him with his lines.
"He's wonderful. He's a really good friend of mine. He's been helping me a lot recently do all my auditions," Rossdale revealed. "For everything. I've been to all the different shows. I've been trying to move. I have to say, I think he's a horrible director because I haven't got one."
Elsewhere in the chat, Rossdale and Ferguson, 49, bonded over living in the same house in Los Feliz, Calif.
"I think you and Gwen lived there, and then you sold it to someone, and then someone else bought it even after that, did a little bit of renovation on it, and then I bought it from her, this woman, Laura, who's the founder of LÄRABAR. She's a chef and she redid the kitchen to be a chef's kitchen," the actor told the singer, who split from Stefani in 2015. "So I don't know if like when I moved in, it all looked exactly like it did when you were there, but I think that a huge part of it — the pool that is there, I know that you all built."
"I have such great memories about that house. I mean, we moved into this house right after we got married, Justin [Mikita] and I in 2013. So many big moments happened there. We had our first child while living in this house. The first like six months of the pandemic, we were there. We ended up moving because there were so many stairs and I was just nervous about raising kids there. When I sold the house, and we went to go do a final walkthrough of the place, it was completely empty. To tell you I had the most guttural cry of my life would be an understatement. I had such intense feelings about that home. Do you have special memories of that place?" he asked Rossdale.
Despite no longer being with Stefani, 55, he said he has "unbelievable memories" from that abode. "that was just such an exciting time. I was there for a number of years when we just were together. I was there when we first got married. We had our first kid there. Gwen did do a beautiful job on the nursery," he shared.