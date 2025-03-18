Gavin Rossdale Reveals 'Sweet' Comedian Jack McBrayer Comes to Every 'Christmas and Thanksgiving' Since His Divorce From Gwen Stefani

Elsewhere in the chat, Rossdale and Ferguson, 49, bonded over living in the same house in Los Feliz, Calif.

"I think you and Gwen lived there, and then you sold it to someone, and then someone else bought it even after that, did a little bit of renovation on it, and then I bought it from her, this woman, Laura, who's the founder of LÄRABAR. She's a chef and she redid the kitchen to be a chef's kitchen," the actor told the singer, who split from Stefani in 2015. "So I don't know if like when I moved in, it all looked exactly like it did when you were there, but I think that a huge part of it — the pool that is there, I know that you all built."