Gwen Stefani & Kids Have Festive Fall Fun At The Pumpkin Patch Without Blake Shelton
Soaking up the fall fun! On Sunday, October 23, Gwen Stefani and a few family members hit a local farm to check out the festive scenery, go through a corn maze and hitch a ride on a tractor.
The mom-of-three shared some footage of her day via Instagram Stories, revealing that sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, were by her side. It looks like her and ex Gavin Rossdale's eldest son, 16-year-old Kingston, didn't make the trip, and her husband, Blake Shelton, also wasn't pictured — though her brother, Eric Stefani, as well as a relative named Jeni came along.
"Sunday fun day," the superstar captioned the last Instagram post from their outdoorsy venture.
The singer, 53, was embracing her 2000s aesthetic, wearing a visible hot pink bra under her white tank, accessorizing with tons of necklaces, gold hoop earrings and a trucker hat.
Though Shelton, 46, wasn't on the outing, he'll soon have much more free time on his hands, as next year will mark his last season on The Voice. As OK! reported, an insider claimed it was the "Hollaback Girl" crooner who pushed him to retire from his long-running gig,
LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE
"Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source dished to Radar.
In an interview over the summer, the country crooner hinted at saying goodbye to the famous red spinning chair since his priorities have shifted.
"Look, I love music and I love The Voice," he told a reporter. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."
Meanwhile, other sources claimed producers had been planning for his departure for a few seasons now.
“After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," an insider spilled when they brought on Ariana Grande. "It is time for a shake-up. The only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving."