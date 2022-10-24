Gwen Stefani & Kids Have Festive Fall Fun At The Pumpkin Patch Without Blake Shelton

Soaking up the fall fun! On Sunday, October 23, Gwen Stefani and a few family members hit a local farm to check out the festive scenery, go through a corn maze and hitch a ride on a tractor.

The mom-of-three shared some footage of her day via Instagram Stories, revealing that sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, were by her side. It looks like her and ex Gavin Rossdale's eldest son, 16-year-old Kingston, didn't make the trip, and her husband, Blake Shelton, also wasn't pictured — though her brother, Eric Stefani, as well as a relative named Jeni came along.