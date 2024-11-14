Gwen Stefani Says She Didn't Know How to 'Protect' Her Kids After 'Crushing' Gavin Rossdale Divorce: 'I'm Still Working on That'

While writing the album, Stefani put it all out there, but she said her kids know what "is real and what's true."

"I received the songs. Do I sit there in the studio and work on them? I do. But it's like, where does that come from? Where does the inspiration come from? Where do these words come from? They do, they come to me, but they're given to me," she said. "So I feel like it's my responsibility, whether I have children or not children, to share that. It's a gift to me that I'm sharing with people. And I definitely think that there's certain songs that they don't mean the same thing to me as they would mean to somebody else, because nobody's in my brain or in my heart or in my soul. They're going to have a different experience through the song."