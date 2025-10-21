Gayle King Is All Smiles Alongside Fox News Star Jesse Watters on Flight: See the Shocking Selfie

Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King and Jesse Watters just proved that even TV rivals can share some friendly airspace. The CBS Mornings host took to Instagram on Monday, October 20, to share a cheerful selfie with the Fox News personality after they unexpectedly ended up sitting side by side on a flight.

Source: @gayleking/Instagram Gayle King surprised fans by posting a smiling selfie with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King captioned the post. “How did it go? Speaking for [Watters] here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!”

The photo showed both King and Watters smiling — but not everyone was glad in the comments section. Many fans were quick to call her out for cozying up to the Fox News star. “I respect and love you, Gayle. Your seat mate, however, is harming our country….” one person wrote. Another added, “Would have changed seats TF.” A third commented, “Why would you even post this?” while someone else chimed in, “Of all people, Gayle?? Watters? Really???”

Source: MEGA Gayle King joked that they both had a great time during the four-hour trip.

Still, not all reactions were negative. Some followers praised King for handling the encounter with grace and positivity. “I love how two people with completely opposite political views can end up sitting next to each other on a plane, share a few laughs, talk about where they’re headed, maybe even swap stories about their families — and genuinely get along,” one fan shared. “It’s a good reminder that kindness, curiosity and a smile go a lot farther than our differences.”

Another user agreed, writing, “Reminder we all have to coexist people!!! ✌🏽 Showing human decency when (last time I checked), we can’t pick our own seat mates, is why you’re the best, Gayle ❤️ Thanks for showing us a positive snippet of what I’m sure was a veryyyy layered convo.” Someone else simply added, “Best smile on the best gal.”

Source: MEGA Many followers criticized her for being friendly with Jesse Watters.

The friendly in-flight run-in also brought back memories of their 2019 mix-up when Watters mistakenly confused King with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts. He later apologized on air, holding up a sign that read, “I’m sorry Gayle + Robin.”

The timing of King’s viral moment is interesting, as reports claimed her future at CBS News may be uncertain amid budget cuts and leadership shake-ups. Sources said the network’s new owner, David Ellison, and editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, are looking to trim costs — and King’s reported $15 million salary could be under review.

Source: MEGA The selfie also surfaced amid reports that Gayle King’s $15 million salary may put her future at CBS News in question.