or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gayle King
OK LogoNEWS

Gayle King 'Never Sees Herself' in Oprah Winfrey's 'Shadow' Despite TV Stars Being Pitted Against Each Other: 'I Had My Own Life'

Photo of Gayle King, Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey
Source: @gayleking/@krisjenner/Instagram

Gayle King sees herself as independent from fellow TV personality Oprah Winfrey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 27 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King doesn’t feed into any comparisons others make between her and Oprah Winfrey.

During the Wednesday, May 27, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, King, 71, discussed her 50-year friendship with the fellow media personality, whom she never saw as her competitor.

Host Alex Cooper asked how there is no “jealousy” between the two ladies despite being “pitted against each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Gayle King guest-starred on 'Call Her Daddy.'

“Well, my thing is this, Alex, I say I never see myself in her shadow. I always say I see myself in her light. And I do mean that. I see myself in her light,” King insisted. “I have never, not once thought, ‘God, I wish I could be her. I think I could do what she does,’ because I don't believe that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey have been friends for 50 years.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey have been friends for 50 years.

The 71-year-old pointed out how she and Winfrey are different people at their core.

“I love people, I love lights, camera, action. And Oprah's very fine sitting at home with a book,” she explained. “I can remember in Chicago, Princess Diana was in town, Princess Diana, a private party. I called to say, ‘What are you wearing?’ She goes, ‘I'm not going’ I go, ‘You're not going?’ She goes, ‘No, I have this, this.’ I mean, I would've trampled little children and I've been invited to something like that.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Gayle King insisted she and Oprah Winfrey have different personalities.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Gayle King insisted she and Oprah Winfrey have different personalities.

King continued, “I was in Connecticut, she's in Chicago. So I called to say, ‘What are you wearing? What time?’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. She goes, ‘No, you know, I have X, Y, and Z to do.’ That is not how I live. If I have a once in a lifetime experience, and that is a once in a lifetime experience, except later on, she did have a private lunch with Princess Diana at the palace back in the day. So there's, that's called flex.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Gayle King said she is 'happier' for Oprah Winfrey more than 'she is for herself.'
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Gayle King said she is 'happier' for Oprah Winfrey more than 'she is for herself.'

The CBS News anchor disagreed with Winfrey, 72, in that particular instance but still respects her choices.

“I'm not passing up once-in-a-lifetime experiences. I get that. But I'm happier for her sometimes than she's for herself. And I had my own life too,” she asserted.

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Admitted People Thought They Were Gay

Image of Gayle King doesn't see Oprah Winfrey as competition.
Source: @gayleking/@krisjenner/Instagram

Gayle King doesn't see Oprah Winfrey as competition.

In July 2024, as part of Melinda French Gates' “Moments That Make Us” interview series, Winfrey and King gushed over their friendship.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," the former host of The Oprah Winfrey Show said. "You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it.”

"I used to say to Oprah, 'You gotta do a show on this, because it's hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we're gay,'" King joked. "Because if we were gay, we'd tell you!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.