Andy Cohen 'Regrets' Asking Oprah Winfrey If She's Ever Been Intimate With a Woman: 'Couldn't I Leave It Alone?'

Cohen also opened up about one of his other favorite guests, Patti LuPone, and how her appearance ruffled some feathers with Madonna after the Tony winner called the pop star a "movie killer" for her work in the Evita film. "I mean, Patti LuPone has no F's to give so she is the perfect clubhouse guest," he noted of the Gypsy star. "She's been here many times."

"This clip got me in a lot of trouble with Madonna, who called me a 'troublemaking queen' from the stage of her Celebration Tour. [She] said, 'You need to stop talking crap about me on your show,'" Cohen explained. "Now the truth is, it wasn't me talking c--- about her. It was people like Patti LuPone ....who I also love, by the way."