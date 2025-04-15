or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gayle King
OK LogoNEWS

Revealed: Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey's Emotional Conversation Before CBS News Host Was Launched Into Space

Photo of Gayle King; picture of Oprah Winfrey.
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey cheered on her best friend Gayle King as she went to space.

By:

April 15 2025, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King always has a friend in Oprah Winfrey.

The CBS News co-host's emotional conversation with The Color Purple actress in the final moments before King was launched into space has been deciphered by a lip reader, OK! can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king oprah winfrey emotional conversation space lip reader
Source: MEGA

Gayle King was among passengers on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule that flew to space on April 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed a viral interaction between King and Winfrey — who greeted the CBS Mornings star as she sat in the passenger seat of a car while making her way to the Blue Origin space capsule.

According to Hickling, Winfrey gave King a hug as the broadcast journalist stated: "Oh my God, it’s really happening."

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king oprah winfrey emotional conversation space lip reader
Source: Access Hollywood/Facebook

Gayle King emotionally hugged Oprah Winfrey while being driven to board the space capsule.

Article continues below advertisement

At another point, The Oprah Winfrey Show star was watching her close friend's journey into space as she admitted, "that is amazing."

With tears in her eyes, Winfrey covered her face and added, "it’s a beautiful moment," Hickling claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king oprah winfrey emotional conversation space lip reader
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey supported Gayle King from the ground in Texas, where the capsule took off from.

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Winfrey couldn't have been more proud of King, with The Six Triple Eight actress taking to Instagram on Monday, April 14, to boast about her BFF's monumental day.

"My bestie @gayleking went to space! There’s a sentence I never thought I’d say 🚀," she captioned a sweet photo of the two standing in front of the capsule after it landed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @oprah/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In the picture, King was dressed in her flattering blue space suit designed by Monce, while Winfrey donned a yellow sweater and beige pants.

During Blue Origin's livestream of the all-female crew's mission into space, Winfrey declared: "I've never been more proud of my friend. This is bigger than just going to space. For her, anytime we’re on a flight she’s in somebody’s lap if there’s the slightest bit of turbulence."

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king oprah winfrey emotional conversation space lip reader
Source: MEGA

Gayle King conquered her fear of flying by taking a journey into space.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is overcoming a wall of fear, a barrier. I think it’s going to be cathartic in so many ways," Winfrey explained of King — who was one of six women to head to space on Monday alongside pop star Katy Perry, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

King had mixed feelings about embarking on the groundbreaking journey, though Winfrey encouraged her pal to push past her fears.

"I felt deeply that she would regret it," Winfrey confessed regarding if King had opted out of the trip.

"And I didn’t want to hear about it for the next 15 years, 'I wish I had gone,'" she quipped, noting, "I said, 'there’s only one time that all the women are going up for the first time. There will be other trips, but there’s only one first time.'"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.