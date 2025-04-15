Revealed: Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey's Emotional Conversation Before CBS News Host Was Launched Into Space
Gayle King always has a friend in Oprah Winfrey.
The CBS News co-host's emotional conversation with The Color Purple actress in the final moments before King was launched into space has been deciphered by a lip reader, OK! can reveal.
Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, expert lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed a viral interaction between King and Winfrey — who greeted the CBS Mornings star as she sat in the passenger seat of a car while making her way to the Blue Origin space capsule.
According to Hickling, Winfrey gave King a hug as the broadcast journalist stated: "Oh my God, it’s really happening."
At another point, The Oprah Winfrey Show star was watching her close friend's journey into space as she admitted, "that is amazing."
With tears in her eyes, Winfrey covered her face and added, "it’s a beautiful moment," Hickling claimed.
Winfrey couldn't have been more proud of King, with The Six Triple Eight actress taking to Instagram on Monday, April 14, to boast about her BFF's monumental day.
"My bestie @gayleking went to space! There’s a sentence I never thought I’d say 🚀," she captioned a sweet photo of the two standing in front of the capsule after it landed.
In the picture, King was dressed in her flattering blue space suit designed by Monce, while Winfrey donned a yellow sweater and beige pants.
During Blue Origin's livestream of the all-female crew's mission into space, Winfrey declared: "I've never been more proud of my friend. This is bigger than just going to space. For her, anytime we’re on a flight she’s in somebody’s lap if there’s the slightest bit of turbulence."
"This is overcoming a wall of fear, a barrier. I think it’s going to be cathartic in so many ways," Winfrey explained of King — who was one of six women to head to space on Monday alongside pop star Katy Perry, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.
King had mixed feelings about embarking on the groundbreaking journey, though Winfrey encouraged her pal to push past her fears.
"I felt deeply that she would regret it," Winfrey confessed regarding if King had opted out of the trip.
"And I didn’t want to hear about it for the next 15 years, 'I wish I had gone,'" she quipped, noting, "I said, 'there’s only one time that all the women are going up for the first time. There will be other trips, but there’s only one first time.'"