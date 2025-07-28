Ozzy Osbourne's Bandmate Reveals Rocker Was 'Frail' During Final Black Sabbath Show: 'I Knew He Wasn't in Good Health'
Ozzy Osbourne's declining health hit his bandmate Geezer Butler hard ahead of the Black Sabbath farewell show on July 5. In an emotional essay for The Sunday Times, Butler shared distressing details about Osbourne's condition during what would be his final performance.
Butler described how "frail" Osbourne had become, revealing that he needed help from three people while rehearsing and had to sit while he sang. "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was," Butler wrote. "He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones."
The farewell concert took place in Birmingham, England, the birthplace of Black Sabbath. Butler noted that despite running through the setlist, it was exhausting for Osbourne. "He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair," Butler shared. "We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs."
The bassist observed a significant change in Osbourne's demeanor. "We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old," he recalled.
The final show concluded in an unexpected manner. "Normally, we would all hug each other and take a bow to the audience. But Ozzy was on his throne and we hadn't thought that out," Butler explained. "What do we do? Tony [Iommi] shook his hand, I presented him with a cake, but it was such a strange feeling to end our story like that."
Butler lamented the missed opportunity for more bonding time with Osbourne backstage, reflecting, "I wish I'd had more time backstage with Ozzy, but wishes are redundant now. As Ozzy used to say: 'Wish in one hand and s--- in the other and see which comes first.'"
In his poignant essay, Butler portrayed the softer side of Osbourne, emphasizing his generosity and support. "But if you were a friend in need, Ozzy was always there for you," he wrote. "When my son was born with a heart defect, Ozzy called me every day to see how I was coping, even though we hadn't spoken for a year."
Osbourne passed away on July 22 at 76 years old.
The legendary rocker felt "re-energized" by that final Black Sabbath concert, which took place just two weeks before his death. "It energized him — it filled him with life," the friend shared in a report.
The friend added: "He'd really been slowing down, and then after the show he was really back to being himself. It's a beautiful ending."
Despite years of health struggles, including a secret battle with Parkinson's disease and serious neck injuries from a 2003 quad biking accident, Osbourne faced his final days surrounded by his family. His loved ones, including wife Sharon Osbourne and children Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis, shared that he passed "surrounded by love."
"Ozzy's final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home," a source told People. "He was in peace."