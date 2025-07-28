Ozzy Osbourne's Bandmate Reveals Rocker Was 'Frail' During Final Black Sabbath Show: 'I Knew He Wasn't in Good Health'

Ozzy Osbourne's declining health hit his bandmate Geezer Butler hard ahead of the Black Sabbath farewell show on July 5. In an emotional essay for The Sunday Times, Butler shared distressing details about Osbourne's condition during what would be his final performance.

Butler described how "frail" Osbourne had become, revealing that he needed help from three people while rehearsing and had to sit while he sang. "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was," Butler wrote. "He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones."