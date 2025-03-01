Everything to Know About Gene Hackman's Suspicious Death: Pills, Decomposed Bodies and More
Gene Hackman and His Wife Were Found Dead
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead in his New Mexico home on February 26 alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office search warrant affidavit, a maintenance worker called 911 after finding the couple's bodies. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza also held a news conference on February 27, telling reporters there was no sign of a struggle at the scene, but "the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."
"The autopsy is going to be key, and the toxicology," Mendoza continued. "We want to make sure that we get the investigation completed properly. And we want to release the proper information."
The French Connection actor was 95 at the time of his death, while his wife was 63.
Authorities Launched an Investigation Into the Deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa
On February 27, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office told NBC News there is "an active and ongoing investigation" into Hackman and Arakawa's deaths after their bodies were discovered at their residence.
County sheriff's public information officer Denise Womack Avila said deputies responded to the couple's home on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park around 1:45 p.m. Hackman and Arakawa's bodies were identified at 12:30 a.m. the next day.
"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined," said Avila.
What Did the 911 Call Reveal About Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa?
Amid the investigation, news outlets — including TMZ — released a copy of the 911 phone call from the distraught caretaker who found Hackman and Arakawa in their New Mexico home.
According to the maintenance worker, they were about to carry out routine work when they noticed the home's front door was open. They eventually saw Arakawa's body through a window, prompting them to make the call.
"I think we just found two or one deceased person inside a house," the unidentified caretaker said. "I'm gonna wait for you at the gate."
The emotional caller gave the address to the 911 operator and desperately asked to "just send somebody out here really quick." Though the caretaker claimed the house was "closed" and "locked," a detective alleged the front door was open when they arrived.
Two of the couple's dogs were found alive, per authorities.
Part of the affidavit by a Santa Fe detective read, "Deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak."
What Gene Hackman's Family Initially Said
- Gene Hackman's Neighbor Demanded Welfare Check Before Police Discovered Actor and His Wife's Bodies in New Mexico Home
- Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Arakawa's Deaths Under Investigation After Couple Found in New Mexico Home: Police
- Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Deaths Officially Declared 'Suspicious' as Pills Were 'Scattered' in Their New Mexico Home
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In an interview with TMZ, Gene's daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman said they believe gas poisoning or carbon monoxide fumes led to the Superman actor's death.
Authorities then requested carbon monoxide and toxicology tests for both Gene and his wife, though the search warrant noted that the local utility found no signs of a gas leak in the area. The fire department also did not detect a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, according to the search warrant.
On February 28, the sheriff released an update, saying Gene and Betsy tested negative for carbon monoxide.
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Bodies Showed No Signs of 'External Trauma'
More details about the couple's deaths have continuously unfolded amid the probe.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released a report, noting "an autopsy was performed" and "initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual." While there were no obvious signs of "foul play," police found things at the scene that made the situation "unusual."
Authorities also noted in the search warrant affidavit that their bodies were decomposing, with Betsy's hands and feet showing signs of mummification. The Conversation actor's body reportedly started to mummify, as well.
Meanwhile, Gene's daughter Leslie Hackman insisted her father "was in very good physical condition" despite his old age before his death.
"He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week," Leslie told Daily Mail. "So, he was in good health."
What Were the Items Found Inside the Couple's Home?
Police documents obtained by TMZ revealed deputies took Tylenol, thyroid medication and Diltiazem from Gene and Betsy's home following a search. They also retrieved a 2025 calendar, two cell phones and MyQuest records.
During an appearance on the February 28 episode of the Today show, Sheriff Adan told Savannah Guthrie the medication they found "is obviously very important evidence at the scene."
The sheriff explained, "That information was collected, that information was passed to the office of the medical investigator to help them make a determination. So we're looking at that specifically and other medications that were possibly in the residence. So that is something of concern."
However, further details about the cause of death may not be released immediately as a toxicology report may take "three months" or longer.
"It just depends how busy the laboratory is. But we're hoping it comes sooner than later so we can answer some of these questions and hopefully it'll help us in our investigation to help determine the matter and cause of death," Adan told Savannah.
Gene Hackman's Pacemaker Provided New Mysterious Information
On February 27, Sheriff Adan told TMZ Gene and Betsy had been dead for "at least a day" before authorities found them on February 26.
But during a press conference on February 28, the sheriff said Gene's pacemaker's "last event was recorded on February 17, 2025," suggesting the device stopped functioning nine days before the bodies were discovered.
"I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed," Adan revealed, adding, "According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that was his last day of life."
It remains unclear whether Gene or Betsy died first, but the sheriff noted pending tests will soon provide some clarity on their deaths.