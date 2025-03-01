Everything to Know About Gene Hackman's Suspicious Death: Pills, Decomposed Bodies and More

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead in his New Mexico home on February 26 alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office search warrant affidavit, a maintenance worker called 911 after finding the couple's bodies. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza also held a news conference on February 27, telling reporters there was no sign of a struggle at the scene, but "the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time."

"The autopsy is going to be key, and the toxicology," Mendoza continued. "We want to make sure that we get the investigation completed properly. And we want to release the proper information."

The French Connection actor was 95 at the time of his death, while his wife was 63.