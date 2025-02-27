Gene Hackman's Daughter Says She's 'Very Anxious' as Family Awaits Answers About Actor's Cause of Death

She then described the ordeal as “upsetting” and wished her father had passed “peacefully," however, she is hopeful if it was “carbon monoxide poisoning,” there was “no suffering.”

“That’s my main concern,” she somberly noted.

The police investigation into Gene and Betsy’s deaths is currently ongoing, with the situation being branded as “suspicious.” Leslie shared their family will have to “wait to find out what actually happened,” as the police will not allow the family in while their investigation is ongoing. Regardless, she confirmed they will be “going out” to New Mexico to deal with the situation.

As OK! revealed, Gene and Betsy were declared dead in the early hours of February 27. Betsy was found lying on her right side in her bathroom on the ground, with a space heater near her head and scattered pills on a counter above her. For his part, Gene was found in a room off of the kitchen, while their dog was located near the bathroom.