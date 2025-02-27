or
Gene Hackman's Daughter Says She's 'Very Anxious' as Family Awaits Answers About Actor's Cause of Death

gene hackman daughter elizabeth worried he suffered pp
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's daughter said she is 'very anxious' as she waits to find out her father's cause of death.

By:

Feb. 27 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Leslie Anne Allen, Gene Hackman’s daughter, has some questions in the wake of her father and stepmother Betsy Arakawa’s sudden deaths.

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were both found dead inside their home.

“I think I’m very anxious to find out what happened and I just don’t know how long they had been deceased,” Allen told Us Weekly on February 27. “[The authorities] don’t know yet either.”

OK! reported Hackman’s other daughter, Elizabeth Gene Hackman, believes carbon monoxide poisoning may have played a factor in his death. Leslie touched on this in her conversation, noting the police “called the fire department to come out to check.”

Leslie and Elizabeth Hackman.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman are seen for the first time since her father Gene Hackman's mysterious death at home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“That was one of the things they thought might have happened [was] carbon monoxide because the dog was found dead as well,” she explained. “Someone, the HOA maybe, hadn’t heard from Betsy in a couple weeks so they went over and saw the dogs were loose. There was one dog inside the house [deceased] and one or two loose [dogs] inside the yard, so they called the police to do a welfare check.”

She shared she thinks the deaths seem “very strange,” and to her knowledge, there was “no indication of any problem” in the house the couple shared.

“There’s never been an issue,” Leslie explicitly stated.

Gene Hackman

Photo of Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's daughter is worried he suffered while dying.

She then described the ordeal as “upsetting” and wished her father had passed “peacefully," however, she is hopeful if it was “carbon monoxide poisoning,” there was “no suffering.”

“That’s my main concern,” she somberly noted.

The police investigation into Gene and Betsy’s deaths is currently ongoing, with the situation being branded as “suspicious.” Leslie shared their family will have to “wait to find out what actually happened,” as the police will not allow the family in while their investigation is ongoing. Regardless, she confirmed they will be “going out” to New Mexico to deal with the situation.

As OK! revealed, Gene and Betsy were declared dead in the early hours of February 27. Betsy was found lying on her right side in her bathroom on the ground, with a space heater near her head and scattered pills on a counter above her. For his part, Gene was found in a room off of the kitchen, while their dog was located near the bathroom.

Photo of Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's daughter described the ordeal surrounding his death as 'upsetting.'

While there has been much chatter surrounding carbon monoxide, the fire department came to the scene and concluded there were “no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”

As the family continues to wait for clarification on what led to their patriarch’s demise, they shared a statement, expressing Gene “was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

Photo of Gene Hackman
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's family said they will 'miss him sorely.'

