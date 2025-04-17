or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
PHOTOS

Heartbreaking Scene: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Love Notes Discovered in Their Home After Couple's Tragic Deaths — Photos

Picture of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa and a photo of a letter written by one of them.
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa kept their love letters to each other.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

It was a heartbreaking scene when authorities dug through Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's home after they were both found dead on February 26.

According to RadarOnline.com, their Santa Fe, NM, house was cluttered with everything from pet supplies and empty medication bottles to books and clothes.

gene hackman betsy arakawa dog
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and his wife, Besty Arawaka, were found dead on February 26.

While most of the items were noting extraordinary, there were a few personal mementos found, such as sweet handwritten love letters the spouses likely exchanged before the movie star's Alzheimer's diagnosis.

In one photo from the police report, the Oscar winner called his wife a "lovely girl" and added, "Thinking of you and the other little guys."

gene hackman love letters split pic
Source: MEGA

Old love notes were among the clutter found in the deceased couple's home.

Another note from the father-of-three — who was 95 at the time of his death — read, "Good morning. Happy several days after your birthday."

"Sorry still about the dinner and having to ask for your help. Although it was appreciated. Love you," Hackman continued.

One note from Arakawa — who was 65 when she died — to the Superman star was addressed to "G."

"Taking Zin to obedience class and vet appointment," she wrote of one of their dogs. "See you at home! There is [a] jigsaw puzzle on the table!"

gene hackman love letters split pic
Source: MEGA

The actor signed his notes to Arakawa, 'G.'

MORE ON:
Gene Hackman

As OK! reported, it was determined that Arakawa died from complications of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which she caught from rats and their droppings being present in their home. It was reported that Hackman died a week later due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's listed as a significant contributing factor.

Their deaths remained a mystery before the autopsies, and it's believed that the actor didn't report his wife's death or wasn't aware of it due to his disease that affects the brain and memory.

gene hackman love letter
Source: MEGA

The actor and Arakawa married in 1991.

Their bodies were discovered after their longtime contractor Jesse Kesler called the police, as he was worried about the duo's well-being when they failed to answer the door.

"To be honest, it was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life, and I’ve had some bad days. To see someone like that …" he recalled in an interview as his voice trailed off. "I was hoping for a better outcome, that maybe they were out of town and they just didn’t tell anyone, or they got locked in the wine cellar by accident."

gene hackman betsy arakawa dog
Source: MEGA

Hackman lived a private life in his later years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Authorities discovered that one of their dogs, who had been in a cage, passed away as well — though their two canines that were running around in their backyard were OK.

RadarOnline.com reported that Hackman was somewhat estranged from his and ex-wife Faye Maltese's three children, which is likely why Arakawa was the sole beneficiary of his $80 million estate. However, since she also died, the trio could receive money.

