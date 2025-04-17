Heartbreaking Scene: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Love Notes Discovered in Their Home After Couple's Tragic Deaths — Photos
It was a heartbreaking scene when authorities dug through Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's home after they were both found dead on February 26.
According to RadarOnline.com, their Santa Fe, NM, house was cluttered with everything from pet supplies and empty medication bottles to books and clothes.
While most of the items were noting extraordinary, there were a few personal mementos found, such as sweet handwritten love letters the spouses likely exchanged before the movie star's Alzheimer's diagnosis.
In one photo from the police report, the Oscar winner called his wife a "lovely girl" and added, "Thinking of you and the other little guys."
Another note from the father-of-three — who was 95 at the time of his death — read, "Good morning. Happy several days after your birthday."
"Sorry still about the dinner and having to ask for your help. Although it was appreciated. Love you," Hackman continued.
One note from Arakawa — who was 65 when she died — to the Superman star was addressed to "G."
"Taking Zin to obedience class and vet appointment," she wrote of one of their dogs. "See you at home! There is [a] jigsaw puzzle on the table!"
As OK! reported, it was determined that Arakawa died from complications of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which she caught from rats and their droppings being present in their home. It was reported that Hackman died a week later due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's listed as a significant contributing factor.
Their deaths remained a mystery before the autopsies, and it's believed that the actor didn't report his wife's death or wasn't aware of it due to his disease that affects the brain and memory.
Their bodies were discovered after their longtime contractor Jesse Kesler called the police, as he was worried about the duo's well-being when they failed to answer the door.
"To be honest, it was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life, and I’ve had some bad days. To see someone like that …" he recalled in an interview as his voice trailed off. "I was hoping for a better outcome, that maybe they were out of town and they just didn’t tell anyone, or they got locked in the wine cellar by accident."
Authorities discovered that one of their dogs, who had been in a cage, passed away as well — though their two canines that were running around in their backyard were OK.
RadarOnline.com reported that Hackman was somewhat estranged from his and ex-wife Faye Maltese's three children, which is likely why Arakawa was the sole beneficiary of his $80 million estate. However, since she also died, the trio could receive money.