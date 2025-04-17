Heartbreaking Scene: Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Love Notes Discovered in Their Home After Couple's Tragic Deaths — Photos

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa kept their love letters to each other.

According to RadarOnline.com , their Santa Fe, NM, house was cluttered with everything from pet supplies and empty medication bottles to books and clothes.

It was a heartbreaking scene when authorities dug through Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa 's home after they were both found dead on February 26.

In one photo from the police report, the Oscar winner called his wife a "lovely girl" and added, "Thinking of you and the other little guys."

While most of the items were noting extraordinary, there were a few personal mementos found, such as sweet handwritten love letters the spouses likely exchanged before the movie star's Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Another note from the father-of-three — who was 95 at the time of his death — read, "Good morning. Happy several days after your birthday."

"Sorry still about the dinner and having to ask for your help. Although it was appreciated. Love you," Hackman continued.

One note from Arakawa — who was 65 when she died — to the Superman star was addressed to "G."

"Taking Zin to obedience class and vet appointment," she wrote of one of their dogs. "See you at home! There is [a] jigsaw puzzle on the table!"