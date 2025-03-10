Gene Hackman's Daughter Leslie Looks Glum as She's Seen for First Time Since Actor's Mysterious Death Was Revealed: Photos
Gene Hackman's family is trying to move forward after the Oscar-winning actor's cause of death was revealed on March 7.
The French Connection star's daughter Leslie Anne Allen was recently spotted in public for the first time since learning how her famous dad and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, both passed away last month inside of their New Mexico home.
As seen in photos obtained by OK!, Allen, 58, looked a bit glum as she drove around Los Angeles while running errands alone on Sunday, March 9.
The youngest child of Hackman and his ex-wife, Faye Maltese, was dressed casual for the occasion, pairing a simple sundress with comfortable shoes and holding onto a water bottle.
Allen's appearance in Southern California came just two days after Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, revealed Hackman and Arakawa's causes of death.
The medical professional announced Arakawa had actually passed away first — with her death determined to have taken place on February 11 and caused by a rat-borne disease called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS).
HPS initially presents itself with flu-like symptoms and can progress rapidly, leaving individuals potentially struggling to breathe, with low blood pressure or suffering from possible organ failure.
Officials stated there was a strong chance Hackman did not realize his wife died due to his cognitive problems.
Hackman is believed to have died roughly one week later on February 18, with Dr. Jarrell explaining how the Unforgiven actor lost his life as a result of his advanced Alzheimer's disease, as his wife was no longer able to take care of him once she passed.
An autopsy report, which determined Hackman's cause of death as cardiovascular disease, showed his stomach had been empty at the time of his death, meaning he likely hadn’t eaten in the days between his wife’s last breath and his own.
After the longtime lovers' bodies were found, as well as that of one of their dogs, Allen opened up about what her relationship was like with her late father during his final years.
"We were close," she insisted, despite admitting it had been a "couple months" since she last "talked to" her dad and stepmom.
"Everything was normal and everything was good," Allen, who lives in California, declared, noting she didn't find her dad's death "terribly shocking because he was 95," though she was a bit concerned by the matter in which Hackman and Arakawa were found.
Hackman also left behind his and Maltese's son, Christopher, 65, and eldest daughter, Elizabeth, 63.