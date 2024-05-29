'General Hospital' Alum Johnny Wactor's Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal Shooting

As OK! previously reported, Wactor's family said he was with a female co-worker, whom he protected, just before he was shot.

"We're Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Johnny's younger brother Grant Wactor explained, noting: "He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'"

"Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him," Grant revealed of his brother's final moments.