'General Hospital' Alum Johnny Wactor's Cause of Death Revealed After Fatal Shooting
Just a few days after Johnny Wactor was fatally shot and killed, the cause of his death has been revealed.
According to the coroner's report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the General Hospital star died by homicide at 37 years old. The manner of death was confirmed as a gunshot wound to the chest.
As OK! previously reported, Wactor's family said he was with a female co-worker, whom he protected, just before he was shot.
"We're Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself," Johnny's younger brother Grant Wactor explained, noting: "He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, 'Hey, are you towing?'"
"Once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him," Grant revealed of his brother's final moments.
Johnny's death was later confirmed by his agent David Shaul on Sunday, May 26.
“Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul said in a statement, obtained by Variety. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”
The LAPD then asked the public for their help to find out who shot the late star.
According to an eyewitness statement, “he was confronted by three individuals who had Wactor’s vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter.”
“Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals,” police said in a statement on Tuesday, May 28. “The three suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark colored sedan. The suspects fled northbound on Hope St. Central Bureau Homicide is investigating this case and is requesting the public’s help.”