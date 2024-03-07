Former 'General Hospital' Star Haley Pullos Denies Being Responsible for Car Crash Which Led to Her DUI Arrest, Demands Lawsuit Be Dismissed
General Hospital star Haley Pullos is not taking responsibility for the car crash that led to her DUI arrest.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former soap actress asked a Los Angeles Superior Court to dismiss the civil lawsuit brought by Courtney Wilder, whom she was involved in an April 2023 car crash with.
"The damages alleged in the complaint occurred and were proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs, which sole negligent and/or intentional conduct bars Plaintiff’s recovery, or were contributed by Plaintiffs’ negligent and/or intentional conduct, and Plaintiffs’ recovery, if any, should be reduced by an amount proportionate to the amount by which Plaintiffs’ negligent," the filing by Pullos' attorney read.
The Good Deed star claimed any damage caused was outside of her control and requested Wilder be awarded nothing.
Wilder brought the lawsuit against Pullos after the April 2023 accident occurred. The star allegedly drove the wrong way on a freeway, causing the crash. When authorities arrived on the scene, Pullos was taken into custody and arrested for driving under the influence.
According to the police, the Dead Air alum reportedly swerved and flew over the divider into oncoming traffic while driving 60 miles per hour. Per the report, when Pullos was pulled from her damaged vehicle, she allegedly yelled, "This is a $400 f------ shirt."
Cops claimed they discovered marijuana edibles and mini bottles of liquor inside her white 2019 Ford vehicle. Pullos was later brought to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later charged Pullos with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.
"Drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year. Charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we must recognize the heightened danger of drinking and driving during this time. Let us remain vigilant and make responsible choices to ensure a safe and joyful celebration, free from the devastating consequences of impaired driving," the District Attorney's office said in a statement.
Pullos, who played Molly Lansing-Davis on the daytime series, pleaded not guilty and attempted to strike a deal in the criminal case. However, no deal has been announced.