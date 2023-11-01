'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher Dies at 50 After Suffering a 'Cardiac Event'
General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has died at 50 years old.
His former costar Maurice Bernard confirmed the heartbreaking news via Instagram on Tuesday, October 31.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Bernard wrote next to a picture of the late actor. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."
"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," the statement continued. "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him."
Bernard also highlighted that the soap opera star had been a fierce advocate for "better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."
"We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father," he concluded.
Friends and fans flooded the comments section with condolences and words of love for Christopher.
"Oh my God. He was such a beautiful person and an amazing actor," The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson wrote. "I am in total shock."
"God this is so sad," General Hospital actress Chloe Lanier penned. "My heart breaks for his family and loved ones."
"This is like a punch to the gut," another follower wrote. "A wonderful man gone too soon. You and his family will be in my prayers."
General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini shared that he was "heartbroken" in his own statement.
"He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine," he told a news outlet. "On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."
The late 50-year-old is best known for playing Nikolas Cassadine in the long-running medical drama. He starred in a total of 1,153 episodes of the show.
Christopher also earned guest roles in many other popular television shows, including JAG, Crossing Jordan, The Twilight Zone (2002), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Charmed.
